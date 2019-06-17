WD Poetic Form Challenge: Zejel

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (zejel this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.

As we wind down the treochair poetic form challenge, let’s get started on a new one. This time around, we’ll write the zejel.

Find the rules for writing the zejel here. It’s a Spanish form with eight-syllable lines and end rhymes.

So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s how the challenge works: