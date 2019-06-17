WD Poetic Form Challenge: Zejel

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (zejel this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.
As we wind down the treochair poetic form challenge, let’s get started on a new one. This time around, we’ll write the zejel.
Find the rules for writing the zejel here. It’s a Spanish form with eight-syllable lines and end rhymes.
So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
Here’s how the challenge works:
- Challenge is free. No entry fee.
- The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
- Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on July 31, 2019.
- Poets can enter as many zejels as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
- All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an e-mail at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com. Or just write a new zejel. They’re fun to write; I promise.
- I will only consider zejels shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
- Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an e-mail at the address above.
- Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
- Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!
Discovery
by Steven R. Robertson
Lindbergh flew alone across the sea
And lived to greet the Apollo 8 team
That flew across another sea.
We’ve landed on a comet
And photographed Pluto––the planet––
And imaged a black hole, a target
Bigger than the one in our galaxy.
What will our children see unveiled?
And their grandchildren, what tales to tell!
What fresh draughts to draw from the well––
If we’re still looking, what will we see?
“The lone and level sands”
They thought I said, “Today’s Boobs Day”
in the amazed, uncensored way
of sudden realization.
“No, Bloom’s Day. James Joyce’s opus
Ulysses—the whole thing takes place
June sixteenth. I read Ulysses
in college. We celebrated
each year for a few years. A boast,
I guess, kind of a brag. We dressed
as Bloom or Stephen Dedalus
or Molly. Yes, those are the main
characters in the book. You’d have
to have read it. We styled ourselves
as Joyce savants—we’d just survived
one mother of a term paper.
We’d all been sophomores or juniors,
and Bloom’s Day was our reunion
of that journey through Ulysses.
It’s been a long time since those days.”
“I want to read it,” send Jenny.
“It’s a slog,” I said. “Well, maybe,”
she said. “Has there been a movie?”
“I’m more into Boobs Day,” said Ray.
—Daniel Ari
When rain clouds move across the blue
When every day is wading through
The endless stream of things to do
When meaning’s nowhere to be found
When you’ve no clue where you are bound
Or what will give you the high ground
When chips are down and friends are few
Keep wading through the push and pull
Keep smiling like a happy fool
Keep giving till your heart is full
“This too shall pass” is ever true
Changed it just a bit:
When rain clouds move across the blue
When living’s none but wading through
The endless stream of chores to do
When meaning’s nowhere to be found
When you’ve no clue where you are bound
Or what will give you the high ground
When chips are down and friends are few
Keep plowing through the push and pull
Keep smiling like a happy fool
Keep giving till your heart is full
“This too shall pass” is ever true