WD Poetic Form Challenge: Ya-du

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (ya-du this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.

As we wind down the huitain challenge, let’s get a new WD Poetic Form Challenge started. This time around, we’ll write the ya-du.

Find the rules for writing the ya-du here. It’s a Burmese five-liner with an intricate rhyme scheme.

So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)

Here’s how the challenge works: