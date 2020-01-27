WD Poetic Form Challenge: Ya-du

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (ya-du this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.
As we wind down the huitain challenge, let’s get a new WD Poetic Form Challenge started. This time around, we’ll write the ya-du.
Find the rules for writing the ya-du here. It’s a Burmese five-liner with an intricate rhyme scheme.
So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)
Here’s how the challenge works:
- Challenge is free. No entry fee.
- The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
- Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on March 31, 2020.
- Poets can enter as many ya-du (or ya-dus?) as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
- All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an email at rbrewer@aimmedia.com. Or just write a new ya-du. They’re fun to write; I promise.
- I will only consider ya-du shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
- Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an email at the address above.
- Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
- Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!
JANUARY 27
Long naps for cat
by stove that warms
the fat we burn
as trees turn ash
and yearn for spring’s blossom spatterdash.