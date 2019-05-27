WD Poetic Form Challenge: Treochair

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (treochair this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.

As we wind down the strambotto poetic form challenge, let’s get started on a new one. This time around, we’ll write the treochair.

Find the rules for writing the treochair here. It’s an Irish form that employs an interesting syllable count with rhymes and alliteration.

So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s how the challenge works: