WD Poetic Form Challenge: Treochair

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (treochair this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.
As we wind down the strambotto poetic form challenge, let’s get started on a new one. This time around, we’ll write the treochair.
Find the rules for writing the treochair here. It’s an Irish form that employs an interesting syllable count with rhymes and alliteration.
So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s how the challenge works:
- Challenge is free. No entry fee.
- The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
- Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on June 20, 2019.
- Poets can enter as many treochairs as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
- All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an e-mail at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com. Or just write a new treochair. They’re fun to write; I promise.
- I will only consider treochairs shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
- Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an e-mail at the address above.
- Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
- Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!
AT AN OLD SEA CAPTAIN’S MANSION IN EASTHAM
Kingbirds flee
fleetingly over the lea;
other flycatchers fly by
as the sun
sinks slowly, swimming westward,
and the sheen shifts toward dun.
Afternoon
in a cool Cape Cod meadow
captures its own kind of boon
as I wait
for the waning of the day
by the well-worn whalebone gate.
— William Preston