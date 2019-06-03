WD Poetic Form Challenge: Strambotto Winner

The Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge (this time a strambotto) is an opportunity for poets to try a form together and for one of those poems to end up in Writer’s Digest magazine.

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the strambotto along with a Top 10 list.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning strambotto:

Chant des morts, by Daniel Ari

It’s hard to smoke a cigarette without lips.

Too bad, because it’s cold and crowded down here,

and a smoke with a joke enlivens the crypts—

above all when all the tourists disappear—

but we’ve found we don’t need flesh to shake our hips

and tamp our femurs on the underworld sphere.

A broken pelvis shakes, a cracking skull flips,

a mound of phalanges clatters from a bier

to tap an echoing gavotte in the mine.

We echo forever in the twisting run

around Latin words left for you as a sign:

you may be one of the few who joins our fun;

or else you’ll be elsewhere in your long recline.

It’s all one underground, after all, and un-

derstandable to feel our song in your spine

far below Paris, so far below the sun.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Congratulations, Daniel! I really enjoyed the playfulness of “Chant des morts,” both in the subject matter and language. It’s not often I get to read a poem with phalanges, a bier, and an “echoing gavotte.”

Here’s my Top 10 list:

Chant des morts, by Daniel Ari View of Flowers Under Moonlight, by Sara McNulty On Seeing a Grandchild, by William Preston Strambotto Amore, by Sari Grandstaff Reach, by Richard Walker No Colossus, by Tracy Davidson Garden Yin and Yang, by Candace Kubinec Rendezvous, by Jane Shlensky Family Pet, by RJ Clarken Inspiration, by Alice Stainer

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a strambotto!