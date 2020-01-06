WD Poetic Form Challenge: Huitain

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (huitain this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.

New year, new WD Poetic Form Challenge. This time around, we’ll write the huitain.

Find the rules for writing the huitain here. It’s a French eight-liner with an ababbcbc rhyme scheme.

So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)

Here’s how the challenge works: