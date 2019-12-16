WD Poetic Form Challenge: Flamenca Winner

Learn the winner and Top 10 list for the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the flamenca.

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the flamenca along with a Top 10 list. (Look for a new challenge to start before the end of this year.)

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning flamenca:

Triteleia Crocea, by Taylor Graham

It seems so out of place

on decomposing stone—

this dapper star-bloom

of pale yellow-striped silk

for a fine lady’s own.

*****

*****

Congratulations, Taylor! I love a poem that teaches me something new (after a quick Google search), and such was the case with “Triteleia Crocea,” a poem as precious as the flower it depicts.

Here’s my Top 10 list:

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a flamenca!