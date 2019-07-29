WD Poetic Form Challenge: Flamenca

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (flamenca this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.
The zejel poetic form challenge is open through July 31, but now’s a good time to start thinking about the next one. This time around, we’ll write the flamenca.
Find the rules for writing the flamenca here. It’s a Spanish five-line form with five- and six-syllable lines.
So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)
Here’s how the challenge works:
- Challenge is free. No entry fee.
- The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
- Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on August 31, 2019.
- Poets can enter as many flamencas as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
- All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an e-mail at rbrewer@aimmedia.com. Or just write a new flamenca. They’re fun to write; I promise.
- I will only consider flamencas shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
- Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an e-mail at the address above.
- Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
- Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!