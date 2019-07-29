WD Poetic Form Challenge: Flamenca

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (flamenca this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.

The zejel poetic form challenge is open through July 31, but now’s a good time to start thinking about the next one. This time around, we’ll write the flamenca.

Find the rules for writing the flamenca here. It’s a Spanish five-line form with five- and six-syllable lines.

So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)

*****

*****

Here’s how the challenge works: