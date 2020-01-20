WD Poetic Form Challenge: Ae Freislighe Winner

Learn the winner and Top 10 list for the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the ae freislighe.

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the ae freislighe along with a Top 10 list. (The huitain poetic form challenge is currently running through January 31, 2020.)

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning ae freislighe:

“Practice aims for perfection,” by Darlene Franklin

Practice aims for perfection.

Do and do over again.

Pause, take time for reflection.

Repeat, do over again.

Poets, don’t get discouraged.

Fluency flows from edits.

Make room, others encourage—

sometimes you share the credit.

Whatever you contemplate

will change before the final.

It’s no surprise—compensate.

Prepare to change the dial.

Words that seek to mutiny

may spin back on their axis.

Searching for sweet unity

takes practice, practice, practice.

Congratulations, Darlene! I enjoyed the use of punctuation to manipulate the flow and the encouraging message for fellow poets. What a fun example!

Here’s my Top 10 list:

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote an ae freislighe!