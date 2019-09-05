WD Poetic Form Challenge: Ae Freislighe

The WD Poetic Form Challenge is your opportunity to write and share a poem (ae freislighe this time around) for a chance to get published in the Poetic Asides column in Writer’s Digest.
I know I have a couple poetic form challenge winners to announce soon, but let’s go ahead and start one more. This time around, we’ll write the ae freislighe.
Find the rules for writing the ae freislighe here. It’s an Irish quatrain (four-line) form with seven-syllable lines.
So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)
Build an Audience for Your Poetry!
While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.
Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!
Here’s how the challenge works:
- Challenge is free. No entry fee.
- The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
- Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on October 15, 2019.
- Poets can enter as many ae freislighes as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
- All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an email at rbrewer@aimmedia.com. Or just write a new ae freislighe. They’re fun to write; I promise.
- I will only consider ae freislighes shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
- Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an email at the address above.
- Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
- Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!
SMALL SALVATIONS
Love is often misery
but yet, in perplexing ways,
its caressing melody
can leaven frustrating days.
So it seemed, that summertime
when the mourning of the dove
made life seem a futile rhyme.
Yet, you looked at me with love.
— William Preston