Waka: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the waka, a Japanese 5-liner.

Waka Poems

The waka is a Japanese 5-line poem (or stanza) that is often considered synonymous with the tanka, because both have a 5-7-5-7-7 syllable per line structure. However, the waka groups its lines together in a particular way. The first 2 lines should make up one piece, the next 2 lines should make the next, and then, the final line can stand on its own–or as part of the second group.

It’s possible to end stop after line 2, 4, and 5. But other forms of punctuation can do the trick as well.

Here’s my attempt at a waka:

after, by Robert Lee Brewer

midnight stalks the grounds
of your partly eclipsed heart,
beating the sunshine
across this sad calendar–
remembering past cycles…

21 thoughts on “Waka: Poetic Forms

  2. AvatarPressOn

    A SHORT TREATISE ON PREVARICATION

    The lies that hurt folks
    are quite indefensible;
    most little white lies
    are infinitesimal,
    but still indigestible.

  7. Avatarwritinglife16

    IN THE CORNER

    You gave me some love
    from your empty rotten heart.
    Spiders weave their webs,
    Wherever they can exist.
    This corner has been cleaned out.

  9. AvatarJason L. Martin

    Waka Awakened

    Giants in the sky
    are clouds to you. You can’t tell
    your butt from your face
    and you can’t see in the clouds
    giants in the sky.

  10. AvatarJason L. Martin

    On Our 12th Anniversary

    This sad sack of crap
    I gave you at our wedding—
    In a tuxedo
    Dabbed with cologne, I still wake
    To say, I’m blessed by your love.

