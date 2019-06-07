Waka: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the waka, a Japanese 5-liner.

Waka Poems

The waka is a Japanese 5-line poem (or stanza) that is often considered synonymous with the tanka, because both have a 5-7-5-7-7 syllable per line structure. However, the waka groups its lines together in a particular way. The first 2 lines should make up one piece, the next 2 lines should make the next, and then, the final line can stand on its own–or as part of the second group.

It’s possible to end stop after line 2, 4, and 5. But other forms of punctuation can do the trick as well.

Here’s my attempt at a waka:

after, by Robert Lee Brewer

midnight stalks the grounds

of your partly eclipsed heart,

beating the sunshine

across this sad calendar–

remembering past cycles…