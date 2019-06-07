Waka: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the waka, a Japanese 5-liner.
Waka Poems
The waka is a Japanese 5-line poem (or stanza) that is often considered synonymous with the tanka, because both have a 5-7-5-7-7 syllable per line structure. However, the waka groups its lines together in a particular way. The first 2 lines should make up one piece, the next 2 lines should make the next, and then, the final line can stand on its own–or as part of the second group.
It’s possible to end stop after line 2, 4, and 5. But other forms of punctuation can do the trick as well.
*****
Master Poetic Forms!
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a waka:
after, by Robert Lee Brewer
midnight stalks the grounds
of your partly eclipsed heart,
beating the sunshine
across this sad calendar–
remembering past cycles…
drowning
failing you and me
by flame-red anger flaring
impatience rising
because you are not the same
acceptance comes hard – hurt eyes
I like this poem, but I also like hot sauce too. They both bring flavor to life.
A SHORT TREATISE ON PREVARICATION
The lies that hurt folks
are quite indefensible;
most little white lies
are infinitesimal,
but still indigestible.
This poem is right on. In travels a white lie is the tip of someone’s iceberg.
MOON LIGHT
Under the moonlight
I stand to soak up drippings.
The moon follows me
Guiding me and leading me,
To a cool destination.
LaSteph
Morning
The bird sang sun rise
Worms are fresh for breakfast
A alarm rings out
The hand hits the snooze on
Work is calling this morning
I think this hits the central notion of how waka are supposed to work. Love it.
Common sense is dead
In the minds of so many.
Who turned out the light
That used to enlighten us?
Will they ever flip the switch?
It is a good thought and poem.
Amen
Waka-Waka
Here’s to Fozzy Bear
Best friend to Kermit the Frog
His jokes are so lame
But his friends laugh just the same
Waka-waka is his fame
I like green too. It was fun to read
IN THE CORNER
You gave me some love
from your empty rotten heart.
Spiders weave their webs,
Wherever they can exist.
This corner has been cleaned out.
The last line said it all.
Yea
magic
the moon’s still shining
even on a cloudy night.
it scatters moonbeams
across the hidden night sky,
saving their magic for us.
I like it
Me, too.
Waka Awakened
Giants in the sky
are clouds to you. You can’t tell
your butt from your face
and you can’t see in the clouds
giants in the sky.
On Our 12th Anniversary
This sad sack of crap
I gave you at our wedding—
In a tuxedo
Dabbed with cologne, I still wake
To say, I’m blessed by your love.
A good poem