Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the virelai, a French form with nine-line stanzas and alternating rhymes.

Virelai Poems

The virelai is a French poetic form with alternating rhymes and line lengths. Here are basic guidelines:

  • nine lines per stanza
  • lines one, two, four, five, seven, and eight have five syllables
  • lines three, six, and nine have two syllables
  • the five-syllable lines rhyme with each other and the two-syllable lines rhyme with each other to make the following rhyme patter: aabaabaab
  • the end rhyme for the short lines continues on in the following stanza
  • the final stanza’s short-line end rhyme should be the same as the long-line end rhyme in the opening stanza (to complete the end-rhyme circle)

Note on stanzas: This form can contain as few as two stanzas to infinity (if you could write that many). My example below has three stanzas, but this can change.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a virelai:

talk the talk, by Robert Lee Brewer

talkers like to talk
& walkers will walk
without
weighing who to block
or watching the clock
about
when to tick or tock
or pick up a rock
& shout

there’s never a doubt
about the right route
to take
whether north or south
or straight from her mouth
to make
a smile into pout
or a with without
real fake

& see what’s at stake
in a william blake
or mock
poem to forsake
near the shallow lake
we talk
about what we fake
when we’d rather take
a walk

5 thoughts on “Virelai: Poetic Forms

  1. AvatarPressOn

    AN INSANE AUGUST JAUNT TO THE SALTON SEA
    (A Virelai for a Valiant Birder)

    Pleadingly I go,
    my feet swollen, oh,
    so sore;
    I feel like a crow
    is pecking each toe,
    and more,
    their dark-purple glow
    looks much like a sloe
    of yore.

    Above, sunbursts roar
    in glee;
    they could cook the core
    of me
    if I would explore
    this sea.

    I search, but can’t see
    too well
    and, I would agree,
    the smell
    connotes the debris
    of Hell.

    I hope birds will quell
    my feet;
    I am in their spell,
    replete
    with hope to repel
    this heat.

  2. Avatarkhoward

    Word bound

    Interpretation
    Consideration
    Loyalty
    Imagination
    Association
    Liberty Investigation
    Justification
    Quality

    Capability
    Probability
    Conviction
    Possibility
    Opportunity
    Intention
    Flexibility
    Personality
    Completion

  3. AvatarSara McNulty

    Young Woman, Old Man

    She looks at the time
    He says it’s no crime–
    lateness
    She thinks by design
    this is rude, not fine
    Dateless
    is sounding sublime
    Old film, chilled white wine
    pure bliss

    He plants tea roses
    she would have chosen
    if here
    When done, he dozes
    dreams of her closeness
    his dear
    He likes to suppose
    she sees roses grow
    in time

