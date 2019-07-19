Virelai: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the virelai, a French form with nine-line stanzas and alternating rhymes.

Virelai Poems

The virelai is a French poetic form with alternating rhymes and line lengths. Here are basic guidelines:

nine lines per stanza

lines one, two, four, five, seven, and eight have five syllables

lines three, six, and nine have two syllables

the five-syllable lines rhyme with each other and the two-syllable lines rhyme with each other to make the following rhyme patter: aabaabaab

the end rhyme for the short lines continues on in the following stanza

the final stanza’s short-line end rhyme should be the same as the long-line end rhyme in the opening stanza (to complete the end-rhyme circle)

Note on stanzas: This form can contain as few as two stanzas to infinity (if you could write that many). My example below has three stanzas, but this can change.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.

Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a virelai:

talk the talk, by Robert Lee Brewer

talkers like to talk

& walkers will walk

without

weighing who to block

or watching the clock

about

when to tick or tock

or pick up a rock

& shout

there’s never a doubt

about the right route

to take

whether north or south

or straight from her mouth

to make

a smile into pout

or a with without

real fake

& see what’s at stake

in a william blake

or mock

poem to forsake

near the shallow lake

we talk

about what we fake

when we’d rather take

a walk