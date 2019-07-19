Virelai: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the virelai, a French form with nine-line stanzas and alternating rhymes.
Virelai Poems
The virelai is a French poetic form with alternating rhymes and line lengths. Here are basic guidelines:
- nine lines per stanza
- lines one, two, four, five, seven, and eight have five syllables
- lines three, six, and nine have two syllables
- the five-syllable lines rhyme with each other and the two-syllable lines rhyme with each other to make the following rhyme patter: aabaabaab
- the end rhyme for the short lines continues on in the following stanza
- the final stanza’s short-line end rhyme should be the same as the long-line end rhyme in the opening stanza (to complete the end-rhyme circle)
Note on stanzas: This form can contain as few as two stanzas to infinity (if you could write that many). My example below has three stanzas, but this can change.
*****
Build an Audience for Your Poetry!
While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.
Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a virelai:
talk the talk, by Robert Lee Brewer
talkers like to talk
& walkers will walk
without
weighing who to block
or watching the clock
about
when to tick or tock
or pick up a rock
& shout
there’s never a doubt
about the right route
to take
whether north or south
or straight from her mouth
to make
a smile into pout
or a with without
real fake
& see what’s at stake
in a william blake
or mock
poem to forsake
near the shallow lake
we talk
about what we fake
when we’d rather take
a walk
AN INSANE AUGUST JAUNT TO THE SALTON SEA
(A Virelai for a Valiant Birder)
Pleadingly I go,
my feet swollen, oh,
so sore;
I feel like a crow
is pecking each toe,
and more,
their dark-purple glow
looks much like a sloe
of yore.
Above, sunbursts roar
in glee;
they could cook the core
of me
if I would explore
this sea.
I search, but can’t see
too well
and, I would agree,
the smell
connotes the debris
of Hell.
I hope birds will quell
my feet;
I am in their spell,
replete
with hope to repel
this heat.
Word bound
Interpretation
Consideration
Loyalty
Imagination
Association
Liberty Investigation
Justification
Quality
Capability
Probability
Conviction
Possibility
Opportunity
Intention
Flexibility
Personality
Completion
My (investigation) should be one line down.
Young Woman, Old Man
She looks at the time
He says it’s no crime–
lateness
She thinks by design
this is rude, not fine
Dateless
is sounding sublime
Old film, chilled white wine
pure bliss
He plants tea roses
she would have chosen
if here
When done, he dozes
dreams of her closeness
his dear
He likes to suppose
she sees roses grow
in time
Your poem gives that taste of love in time. It is a nice read.