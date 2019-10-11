Viator: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the viator, a form invented by Robin Skelton.

Viator Poems

The viator is a poetic form invented by Robin Skelton, author of The Shapes of Our Singing. The rules are fairly simple:

The first line is a refrain

The refrain appears as the second line of the second stanza, third line of the third stanza, and so on for however many stanzas the poem has…

…with the final line of the final stanza being the refrain

That’s it

Here’s my attempt at a viator:

When People Speak, by Robert Lee Brewer

When people speak

of simpler times

before their lives

grew difficult,

I like to think

when people speak

that simpler times

could be ahead–

when living ends

and we’re all dead.

When people speak,

I think instead,

let’s complicate

while we can breathe

and chase our fates

when people speak.