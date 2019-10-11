Viator: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the viator, a form invented by Robin Skelton.
Viator Poems
The viator is a poetic form invented by Robin Skelton, author of The Shapes of Our Singing. The rules are fairly simple:
- The first line is a refrain
- The refrain appears as the second line of the second stanza, third line of the third stanza, and so on for however many stanzas the poem has…
- …with the final line of the final stanza being the refrain
- That’s it
Write a poem for a chance at $1,000 and publication!
Calling all poets!
We’re on the look out for poems of all styles–rhyming, free verse, haiku, and more–for the 14th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards! This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets.
Enter any poem 32 lines or less for your chance to win $1,000 in cash and publication in a future issue of Writer’s Digest magazine.
Deadline is November 1, 2019. So enter today!
Here’s my attempt at a viator:
When People Speak, by Robert Lee Brewer
When people speak
of simpler times
before their lives
grew difficult,
I like to think
when people speak
that simpler times
could be ahead–
when living ends
and we’re all dead.
When people speak,
I think instead,
let’s complicate
while we can breathe
and chase our fates
when people speak.