Tripadi: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the tripadi, a Bengali tercet form.
Tripadi Poems
The tripadi is a Bengali poetic form. Here are the guidelines:
- Tercets (or three-line stanzas).
- Lines one and two end rhyme with each other.
- Lines one and two have eight syllables.
- Line three has ten syllables.
- Poem may consist of one tercet or several.
Alternate version: There is an alternate version of the tripadi that has the same rules as above with the exception of the syllables per line. In the alternate version, lines one and two have six syllables and line three has eight syllables.
Here’s my attempt at a tripadi:
In My Dreams, by Robert Lee Brewer
she sends me her love in my dreams
kissing me beneath cool moonbeams
so that i never want to be awake
although we’re busy in the day
& seldom get a chance to play
she sends along her love inside my dreams
which feel so real until my eyes
open up & to my surprise
there she is sleeping softly beside me
SETTLING THE SCORE
Tripaldi was a bit bitter
when Drudge, a one-fifty hitter,
ended the game with a walk-off home run.
It wasn’t so much the bat flip
that annoyed him about the snip,
but Drudge ran around the bases backward.
So, when next Drudge came to the plate,
Tripaldi, now consumed with hate,
aimed his fastest fastball at Drudge’s head.
Well, Drudge, the one-fifty hitter,
now had his turn to be bitter
when he flipped and wound up on his backside.
Thank for the laugh. It’s a good poem.