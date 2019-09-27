Tripadi: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the tripadi, a Bengali tercet form.

Tripadi Poems

The tripadi is a Bengali poetic form. Here are the guidelines:

Tercets (or three-line stanzas).

Lines one and two end rhyme with each other.

Lines one and two have eight syllables.

Line three has ten syllables.

Poem may consist of one tercet or several.

Alternate version: There is an alternate version of the tripadi that has the same rules as above with the exception of the syllables per line. In the alternate version, lines one and two have six syllables and line three has eight syllables.

Here’s my attempt at a tripadi:

In My Dreams, by Robert Lee Brewer

she sends me her love in my dreams

kissing me beneath cool moonbeams

so that i never want to be awake

although we’re busy in the day

& seldom get a chance to play

she sends along her love inside my dreams

which feel so real until my eyes

open up & to my surprise

there she is sleeping softly beside me