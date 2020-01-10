Toddaid: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the toddaid, a Welsh poetic form.

Toddaid Poems

The toddaid is a Welsh poetic form comprised of quatrains (or four-line stanzas).

Here are the simplest guidelines:

Comprised of quatrains (or four-line stanzas).

Lines one and three have 10 syllables; lines two and four have nine syllables.

Lines two and four end rhyme.

A syllable near the end of line one rhymes with a syllable in the middle of line two.

A syllable near the end of line three rhymes with a syllable in the middle of line four.

Note on length: Toddaid can be as concise as one stanza (like my example below) or run on for multiple stanzas.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a toddaid:

Nocturne, by Robert Lee Brewer

When the winter breaks into confusion,

you can fuse a fast and simple rhyme

to an image of silent snow and moon

illuminating shadows sublime.