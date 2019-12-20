Tawddgyrch Cadwynog: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the tawddgyrch cadwynog, a Welsh poetic form.
Tawddgyrch Cadwynog Poems
The tawddgyrch cadwynog is a Welsh poetic form with at least two quatrains and recurring end rhymes. Here are the guidelines:
- Composed of pairs of quatrains (or four-line stanzas).
- Each pair of quatrains rhyme abbc/abbc.
- Four syllables per line.
Here’s my attempt at an tawddgyrch cadwynog:
fee, by Robert Lee Brewer
give me one thing
or maybe two
that’s red or blue
and just for me
and i will sing
a song so true
that even you
will feel set free