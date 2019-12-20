Tawddgyrch Cadwynog: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the tawddgyrch cadwynog, a Welsh poetic form.

Tawddgyrch Cadwynog Poems

The tawddgyrch cadwynog is a Welsh poetic form with at least two quatrains and recurring end rhymes. Here are the guidelines:

Composed of pairs of quatrains (or four-line stanzas).

Each pair of quatrains rhyme abbc/abbc.

Four syllables per line.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.

Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an tawddgyrch cadwynog:

fee, by Robert Lee Brewer

give me one thing

or maybe two

that’s red or blue

and just for me

and i will sing

a song so true

that even you

will feel set free