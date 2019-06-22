Stornello: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the stornello, an Italian tercet form.

Stornello Poems

The stornello is an Italian tercet (or 3-line stanza) form with 11 syllables per line and an aaa end rhyme. It’s as simple as that!

Note: There is a variant version of the stornello in which the first line of each tercet is shorter than 11 syllables, but it retains the same rhyme scheme while holding 11 syllables in both lines two and three.

Here’s my attempt at a stornello:

the birds &, by Robert Lee Brewer

bees elevate the solstice with their bumble

& deer celebrate the day as they stumble

through dew-soaked fields filled with lovers who tumble

into twilit mornings after moonlit nights

wandering through shadows & electric lights

bound to surrender to summer’s sweet delights