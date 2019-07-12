Snam Suad: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the snam suad, an Irish eight-liner.
Snam Suad Poems
The snam suad is an eight-line Irish poem and/or stanza. Here are basic guidelines:
- all lines have 3 syllables with the following rhyme pattern: aabcdddc
- lines four and eight are 3-syllable words, all other lines end in monosyllabic words
- lines two and three share consonance
- lines three and four, six and seven, and four and seven share alliteration
- line seven uses alliteration
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a snam suad:
summer song, by Robert Lee Brewer
what should we
try to be
with our box
stereo
in the day
on our way
as we play
radio
do no wrong
summer song
when we sing
celebrate
along lines
so we’ll find
we’ll sing signs
intrastate