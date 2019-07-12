Snam Suad: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the snam suad, an Irish eight-liner.

Snam Suad Poems

The snam suad is an eight-line Irish poem and/or stanza. Here are basic guidelines:

all lines have 3 syllables with the following rhyme pattern: aabcdddc

lines four and eight are 3-syllable words, all other lines end in monosyllabic words

lines two and three share consonance

lines three and four, six and seven, and four and seven share alliteration

line seven uses alliteration

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a snam suad:

summer song, by Robert Lee Brewer

what should we

try to be

with our box

stereo

in the day

on our way

as we play

radio

do no wrong

summer song

when we sing

celebrate

along lines

so we’ll find

we’ll sing signs

intrastate