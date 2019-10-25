Seadna: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the seadna, an Irish quatrain form.

Seadna Poems

The seadna is an Irish poetic form, which means there are quite a few rules about rhyming and syllables. But it’s fun once you get the rules down.

Here are the guidelines:

Quatrain (or four-line) stanzas

Eight syllables in lines one and three; seven syllables in lines two and four

Lines one and three end with a 2-syllable word; lines two and four end with a one-syllable word

Lines two and four end rhyme with each other

The final word of the first line alliterates with the first stressed word of the second line

The third line rhymes with the stressed word preceding the last word of the stanza…

…and all three of those words alliterate with each other

I know, I know; it is a lot to track in a four-liner, right?

Here’s my attempt at a seadna:

Bucket List, by Robert Lee Brewer

I wandered through New York City

in search of its Central Park

sure that I’d find it by morning

with many making their mark,

and I’m afraid there’s no moral

to my story on the go,

but I’ll still share this small warning

of my long wandering woe.