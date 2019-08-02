Roundel: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the roundel, an English 11-line variant of the roundeau.
Roundel Poems
The roundel (not to be confused with the rondel) is an English variation of the roundeau that was introduced by Algernon Charles Swinburne. Here are basic guidelines:
- 11 lines
- three stanzas (quatrain, tercet, quatrain)
- the opening of the first line becomes a refrain of the fourth and 11th lines and rhymes with lines two, five, seven, and nine
- rhyme pattern: abaB bab abaB
- while there’s no set syllable count per line, the lines within the poem are consistent, except for the refrain lines, which are more concise
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a roundel:
Spirits, by Robert Lee Brewer
Again, I roam the old graveyard
as if it were a second home
or I its solitary guard.
Again, I roam
alone and compose this sad tome
as if a cemetery bard
could collect ghosts beneath a dome
and release them, broken and scarred,
like hair that passes through a comb
for this world to take or discard.
Again, I roam.
BRIGHTNESS ON THE BARREN GROUND
Where redpolls graze, the way they flout the cold
brings sunniness to somber winter days;
no brown nor grey can flourish, like a scold,
where redpolls graze.
Although their scurrying seems out of phase
with wintertime, when sluggishness is doled
like absent-minded prayer, the birds amaze
from day to day, flitting about with bold
and careless cheer. New happiness displays
and stubby stalks of corn seem strewn with gold
where redpolls graze.