Roundel: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the roundel, an English 11-line variant of the roundeau.

Roundel Poems

The roundel (not to be confused with the rondel) is an English variation of the roundeau that was introduced by Algernon Charles Swinburne. Here are basic guidelines:

11 lines

three stanzas (quatrain, tercet, quatrain)

the opening of the first line becomes a refrain of the fourth and 11th lines and rhymes with lines two, five, seven, and nine

rhyme pattern: abaB bab abaB

while there’s no set syllable count per line, the lines within the poem are consistent, except for the refrain lines, which are more concise

Here’s my attempt at a roundel:

Spirits, by Robert Lee Brewer

Again, I roam the old graveyard

as if it were a second home

or I its solitary guard.

Again, I roam

alone and compose this sad tome

as if a cemetery bard

could collect ghosts beneath a dome

and release them, broken and scarred,

like hair that passes through a comb

for this world to take or discard.

Again, I roam.