Rime Couee: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the rime couee, a French six-line form.

Rime Couee Poems

The rime couee is a French poetic form that uses six-line stanzas with a 3-part rhyme scheme and variable line lengths. Here are the guidelines:

Six-line stanzas.

Eight syllables in lines one, two, four, and five.

Six syllables in the third and sixth lines.

Rhyme scheme of AABCCB.

The poem can be a single stanza or run for several. For my example below, I reset the rhyme scheme in the second stanza.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a rime couee:

turn, by Robert Lee Brewer

we turn in the morning and turn

at night when the candle light burns

all the way down the wick

and then say things that we’ll regret

knowing we will never forget

how we were both homesick

for a love we felt at the start

when every breath seemed works of art

framed by kissable lips

wet with wanting this waxing dream

transforming to nightmarish screams

over how love can slip