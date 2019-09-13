Quintilla: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the quintilla, a Spanish five-line form.

Quintilla Poems

The quintilla is a Spanish poetic form that, as you may have guessed from the name, uses five-line stanzas. Here are the guidelines:

Five-line stanzas.

Eight syllables per line.

An ab rhyme scheme in which at least two lines use the “a” rhyme and at least two lines use the “b” rhyme…

But the stanza cannot end with a rhyming couplet.

As such, these are the possible rhyme pattern variations:

abaab

ababa

abbab

aabab

aabba

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a quintilla:

clubbing, by Robert Lee Brewer

she woke up yesterday with stars

in her eyes and galactic dreams

of endless nights in space age cars

& a constellation of bars

where all she sees is as it seems