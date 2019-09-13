Quintilla: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the quintilla, a Spanish five-line form.
Quintilla Poems
The quintilla is a Spanish poetic form that, as you may have guessed from the name, uses five-line stanzas. Here are the guidelines:
- Five-line stanzas.
- Eight syllables per line.
- An ab rhyme scheme in which at least two lines use the “a” rhyme and at least two lines use the “b” rhyme…
- But the stanza cannot end with a rhyming couplet.
As such, these are the possible rhyme pattern variations:
- abaab
- ababa
- abbab
- aabab
- aabba
Here’s my attempt at a quintilla:
clubbing, by Robert Lee Brewer
she woke up yesterday with stars
in her eyes and galactic dreams
of endless nights in space age cars
& a constellation of bars
where all she sees is as it seems