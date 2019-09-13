Quintilla: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the quintilla, a Spanish five-line form.

Quintilla Poems

The quintilla is a Spanish poetic form that, as you may have guessed from the name, uses five-line stanzas. Here are the guidelines:

  • Five-line stanzas.
  • Eight syllables per line.
  • An ab rhyme scheme in which at least two lines use the “a” rhyme and at least two lines use the “b” rhyme…
  • But the stanza cannot end with a rhyming couplet.

As such, these are the possible rhyme pattern variations:

  • abaab
  • ababa
  • abbab
  • aabab
  • aabba

Here’s my attempt at a quintilla:

clubbing, by Robert Lee Brewer

she woke up yesterday with stars
in her eyes and galactic dreams
of endless nights in space age cars
& a constellation of bars
where all she sees is as it seems