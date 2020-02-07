Pregunta: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the pregunta, a Spanish poetic form.

Pregunta Poems

The pregunta is a Spanish poetic form that proposes a question and offers a response.

(Spanish poetic forms.)

Here are the basic guidelines:

Usually a collaborative poem

First stanza presents a question (or series of questions)

Second stanza presents an answer while copying the form and structure of the first stanza

Quick note: The first stanza sets the structure for the second half of the poem. Not only does it decide the subject through the question (or questions) it asks, but it also decides the structure and form for the poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a pregunta:

one, by Robert Lee Brewer

Am I important

in a world filled

with lilies and daisies?

In a galaxy full of stars?

And would you remember

the field full of flowers

if you found it without me?

You are all I want

in a world filled

with laughter and maybes.

For me, you are the only star,

and light burns to embers

without all the hours

you’ve spent wandering with me.