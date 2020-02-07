Pregunta: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the pregunta, a Spanish poetic form.
Pregunta Poems
The pregunta is a Spanish poetic form that proposes a question and offers a response.
Here are the basic guidelines:
- Usually a collaborative poem
- First stanza presents a question (or series of questions)
- Second stanza presents an answer while copying the form and structure of the first stanza
Quick note: The first stanza sets the structure for the second half of the poem. Not only does it decide the subject through the question (or questions) it asks, but it also decides the structure and form for the poem.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a pregunta:
one, by Robert Lee Brewer
Am I important
in a world filled
with lilies and daisies?
In a galaxy full of stars?
And would you remember
the field full of flowers
if you found it without me?
You are all I want
in a world filled
with laughter and maybes.
For me, you are the only star,
and light burns to embers
without all the hours
you’ve spent wandering with me.
WILL YOU BOTHER TO THINK?
Who would have thought
that a guy that used his head
for more than a hat rack
would be under attack
where it would hurt him the most?
Will his thoughts turn to toast
as his dementia progresses?
What memories will he miss
when the fogginess gets too thick?
There will be faces and familiar
places that will wreak havoc with him.
Words and expressions will be clouded,
an avowed poet who will have lost
his rhythm and reason to rhyme.
You think there’ll be plenty of time
to say what needs to be said,
but your head has its own agenda.
In the end, will you bother to think?
Why? Why? Why?
I wonder why some people
prefer the mountains
to the ocean.
I wonder why some people
are comfortable in crowds,
and other avoid them.
I wonder if when I look
up at the stars,
others are wishing upon them.
Some say mountains
provide a secure, snuggly
feeling. For me, vast
oceans open me. They
are eternal, hold secrets.
Crowded concerts, marches, or
buses bring on panic spells for me,
with a need to run out.
Others bump each other, shout,
and have fun.
If I am looking at
a diamond-filled sky,
other dreamers must be
doing the same.
The Hat
The hat I wear
is me I swear.
Don’t you think it’s me?
Show how I’m built,
the sexy tilt.
Surely you agree?
What’s underneath,
wrapped in a sheath
of skin, hair and bone.
Judging your score,
I hope that you’re
brain cells aren’t alone.
Winter wane
The groundhog sees it’s shadow
Or he doesn’t see it at all
People come from far & near
It is a party that fulls the air
To see the sun or clouds come
What will it be, this day of Feb 2
The sun is shining this cold day
Clouds on the horizon a race
Mr. groundhog sticks his nose out
Sniffs the air and then appears
His shadow is looking back
Back into the hole he goes
Robert, this is a stunning, romantic poem!
Will you send signs
from wherever you’ve
flown – vanished into
eternity? particles of
dancing dust? crimson
cardinals? copper coins?
Will you send signs?
Shall I stay open to see?
I have not flown,
nor vanished, descending
dust is simply detritus –
cardinals lovely to watch
shiny pennies delightful
surprises heads up on the road –
but I have no need of signs nor
do you – for I am in the wrinkle
of your forefinger, the turn of a
phrase falling from your own lips
You have no need to stay open to see
For I am you and you my child are me
Homage to Mother
I dreamt you thin
mother thin
as orchid stems
as willow roots.
I asked you, ‘Why
couldn’t you love me a little less
so that you could find love for yourself?’
I dreamt you thin
mother thin
as orchid stems
as willow roots
and you said, ‘I could not
love you any less than all I had
to give, and still accept love for myself.’