Pregunta: Poetic Forms

By: |

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the pregunta, a Spanish poetic form.

Pregunta Poems

The pregunta is a Spanish poetic form that proposes a question and offers a response.

(Spanish poetic forms.)

Here are the basic guidelines:

  • Usually a collaborative poem
  • First stanza presents a question (or series of questions)
  • Second stanza presents an answer while copying the form and structure of the first stanza

Quick note: The first stanza sets the structure for the second half of the poem. Not only does it decide the subject through the question (or questions) it asks, but it also decides the structure and form for the poem.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorialBuild an Audience for Your Poetry!

While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.

Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a pregunta:

one, by Robert Lee Brewer

Am I important
in a world filled
with lilies and daisies?
In a galaxy full of stars?
And would you remember
the field full of flowers
if you found it without me?

You are all I want
in a world filled
with laughter and maybes.
For me, you are the only star,
and light burns to embers
without all the hours
you’ve spent wandering with me.

7 thoughts on “Pregunta: Poetic Forms

  1. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    WILL YOU BOTHER TO THINK?

    Who would have thought
    that a guy that used his head
    for more than a hat rack
    would be under attack
    where it would hurt him the most?
    Will his thoughts turn to toast
    as his dementia progresses?
    What memories will he miss
    when the fogginess gets too thick?

    There will be faces and familiar
    places that will wreak havoc with him.
    Words and expressions will be clouded,
    an avowed poet who will have lost
    his rhythm and reason to rhyme.
    You think there’ll be plenty of time
    to say what needs to be said,
    but your head has its own agenda.
    In the end, will you bother to think?

  2. AvatarSara McNulty

    Why? Why? Why?

    I wonder why some people
    prefer the mountains
    to the ocean.
    I wonder why some people
    are comfortable in crowds,
    and other avoid them.
    I wonder if when I look
    up at the stars,
    others are wishing upon them.

    Some say mountains
    provide a secure, snuggly
    feeling. For me, vast
    oceans open me. They
    are eternal, hold secrets.
    Crowded concerts, marches, or
    buses bring on panic spells for me,
    with a need to run out.
    Others bump each other, shout,
    and have fun.
    If I am looking at
    a diamond-filled sky,
    other dreamers must be
    doing the same.

  3. AvatarRon Wright

    The Hat

    The hat I wear
    is me I swear.
    Don’t you think it’s me?
    Show how I’m built,
    the sexy tilt.
    Surely you agree?

    What’s underneath,
    wrapped in a sheath
    of skin, hair and bone.
    Judging your score,
    I hope that you’re
    brain cells aren’t alone.

  4. Avatarkhoward

    Winter wane

    The groundhog sees it’s shadow
    Or he doesn’t see it at all
    People come from far & near
    It is a party that fulls the air
    To see the sun or clouds come
    What will it be, this day of Feb 2

    The sun is shining this cold day
    Clouds on the horizon a race
    Mr. groundhog sticks his nose out
    Sniffs the air and then appears
    His shadow is looking back
    Back into the hole he goes

  6. AvatarPearl Ketover Prilik

    Will you send signs
    from wherever you’ve
    flown – vanished into
    eternity? particles of
    dancing dust? crimson
    cardinals? copper coins?
    Will you send signs?
    Shall I stay open to see?

    I have not flown,
    nor vanished, descending
    dust is simply detritus –
    cardinals lovely to watch
    shiny pennies delightful
    surprises heads up on the road –
    but I have no need of signs nor
    do you – for I am in the wrinkle
    of your forefinger, the turn of a
    phrase falling from your own lips
    You have no need to stay open to see
    For I am you and you my child are me

  7. AvatarJason L. Martin

    Homage to Mother

    I dreamt you thin
    mother thin
    as orchid stems
    as willow roots.
    I asked you, ‘Why
    couldn’t you love me a little less
    so that you could find love for yourself?’

    I dreamt you thin
    mother thin
    as orchid stems
    as willow roots
    and you said, ‘I could not
    love you any less than all I had
    to give, and still accept love for myself.’

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.