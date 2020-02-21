Novem: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the novem, a form invented by Robin Skelton.

Novem Poems

The novem is a poetic form invented by Robin Skelton, author of The Shapes of Our Singing. In that book, he explains that he was inspired by the Burmese form than-bauk.

Here are the basic guidelines:

Tercet (or three-line stanza) form

Three words per line

Each line contains two monosyllabic words and one disyllabic word

The disyllabic word shifts in each line: In line 1, it’s the final word; in line 2, the middle word; and in line 3, the first word

Each stanza should repeat one consonant sound at least 4 times

Quick note: There are no limitations on subject matter and no rhyme scheme.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a novem:

amuse yourself, by Robert Lee Brewer

hold hands alone

or hover with

others on hand

skip stones lonely

or only with

sisters who sing

songs will carol

you closer to

kindness and kin

make sure music

may amuse your

merry mind’s band