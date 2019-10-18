Kwansaba: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the kwansaba, a form invented by Eugene B. Redmond.
Kwansaba Poems
The kwansaba is a poetic form invented by Eugene B. Redmond in 1995. It was inspired by seven-day holiday of Kwanzaa, including its seven principles of unity, self-determination, collective work, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.
Here are the guidelines:
- Poem of praise
- Seven lines
- Seven words per line
- No word exceeds seven letters
- Celebration of family and African-American culture
Here’s my attempt at a kwansaba:
Celebration, by Robert Lee Brewer
– for the Iberosi family
When memory unfolds moments in my mind,
these are the moments I hold close–
being invited to rejoice in the baptism
of twin girls in a foreign church
singing and dancing in a foreign tongue
but sharing the common joy of life
and a faith in a loving future…