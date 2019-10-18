Kwansaba: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the kwansaba, a form invented by Eugene B. Redmond.

Kwansaba Poems

The kwansaba is a poetic form invented by Eugene B. Redmond in 1995. It was inspired by seven-day holiday of Kwanzaa, including its seven principles of unity, self-determination, collective work, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Here are the guidelines:

Poem of praise

Seven lines

Seven words per line

No word exceeds seven letters

Celebration of family and African-American culture

Here’s my attempt at a kwansaba:

Celebration, by Robert Lee Brewer

– for the Iberosi family

When memory unfolds moments in my mind,

these are the moments I hold close–

being invited to rejoice in the baptism

of twin girls in a foreign church

singing and dancing in a foreign tongue

but sharing the common joy of life

and a faith in a loving future…