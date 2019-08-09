Kouta: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the kouta, a Japanese quatrain (or 4-line) form.
Kouta Poems
The only poetic mention of kouta I’ve found (online or in print) is in Robin Skelton’s The Shapes of Our Singing, though I did find a post on Japan Info that claims it was a traditional song of geisha. Both sources also interpret the word kouta as meaning “little song.” Skelton provides two variations of these little songs.
(Click here to check out other Japanese poetic forms.)
Kouta (Version 1): quatrain (or 4 lines) with the following syllable count per line: 7575
Kouta (Version 2): quatrain with the following syllable count: 7775
No other rules regarding rhymes, seasonal words, subject matter, etc.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a kouta:
Doe, by Robert Lee Brewer
She walked across dew-soaked grass
along with two fawns
but never looked as it passed
traffic in the dawn.
And here’s the second variation:
Doe, by Robert Lee Brewer
She walked across dew-soaked grass
along with two spotted fawns
but never looked as it passed
traffic in the dawn.
Life
Talons appear over the field
The snake slithers off a rock
Into the grass, sssss it goes
Eagle scream echoed
The walk
Peace flows quietly graced
In the koi blue pond
Remembering presently
Life grows happiness