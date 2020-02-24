Here are 10 Irish poetic forms and how to write them. From the ae freislighe to the snam suad and several poem types in between.

I’ve been covering poetic forms on this blog for more than a decade now. Long enough to make lists of poetic forms, like the 10 Irish poetic forms I’ve collected below. There are two things I especially enjoy about Irish forms: 1. The snappy names (I mean, cro cumaisc etir casbairdni ocus lethrannaigecht is the type of name you don’t see every day); and 2. The rhyme schemes that are challenging to write but fun to read.

Click on each link below to learn how to write them.

10 Irish Poetic Forms

Check these forms out, try them for fun, and let me know which is your favorite in the comments below. Or let me know of Irish forms I still have yet to cover (like the rinnard).