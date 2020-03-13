Gwawdodyn Hir: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the gwawdodyn hir, a Welsh six-line stanza or poem.
Gwawdodyn Hir Poems
The gwawdodyn hir is a six-line Welsh poetic form that may sound familiar to regular readers, because we just covered the gwawdodyn byr last week.
Here are the basic guidelines:
- Sestet (or six-line stanza) form
- Nine syllables in the first four lines
- Ten syllables in the final two lines
- Lines one, two, three, four, and six end rhyme
- The end of line five rhymes with a syllable in line six
Here’s my attempt:
Languish, by Robert Lee Brewer
Move the blood around your beating heart
and provide our love a chance to start
as if you’re the horse and I’m the cart
or lost explorer without a chart
to know the universe or words to say
through these silent days when we’re both apart.