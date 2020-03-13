Gwawdodyn Hir: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the gwawdodyn hir, a Welsh six-line stanza or poem.

Gwawdodyn Hir Poems

The gwawdodyn hir is a six-line Welsh poetic form that may sound familiar to regular readers, because we just covered the gwawdodyn byr last week.

(List of poetic forms.)

Here are the basic guidelines:

Sestet (or six-line stanza) form

Nine syllables in the first four lines

Ten syllables in the final two lines

Lines one, two, three, four, and six end rhyme

The end of line five rhymes with a syllable in line six

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.

Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt:

Languish, by Robert Lee Brewer

Move the blood around your beating heart

and provide our love a chance to start

as if you’re the horse and I’m the cart

or lost explorer without a chart

to know the universe or words to say

through these silent days when we’re both apart.