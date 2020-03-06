Gwawdodyn Byr: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the gwawdodyn byr, a Welsh quatrain.
Gwawdodyn Byr Poems
The gwawdodyn byr is a Welsh poetic form with slightly different rules than the gwawdodyn, which we covered here previously.
Here are the basic guidelines:
- Quatrain (or four-line stanza) form
- Nine syllables in the first two lines
- Ten syllables in the final two lines
- Lines one, two, and four end rhyme
- A word in the middle of line three rhymes with the end rhyme
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt:
A Bright Return, by Robert Lee Brewer
We wake this morn and to our surprise
rain is replaced by light in our eyes
that we surmise must be our long lost sun
provoking hard-won smiles and laughs and sighs.
Weeping Robin
Robin flew down in an anxious sweep.
Hoping spring woke from it’s winter’s sleep.
But skidded in snow piled deep to it’s breast.
So heartbreaking watching a robin weep.
Bright nights
The city lights at night brightens the sky
A woodland night dark with bright stars eye
Country or city why not white sandy beaches
Sun and fun night has come time to say by