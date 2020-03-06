Gwawdodyn Byr: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the gwawdodyn byr, a Welsh quatrain.

Gwawdodyn Byr Poems

The gwawdodyn byr is a Welsh poetic form with slightly different rules than the gwawdodyn, which we covered here previously.

Here are the basic guidelines:

Quatrain (or four-line stanza) form

Nine syllables in the first two lines

Ten syllables in the final two lines

Lines one, two, and four end rhyme

A word in the middle of line three rhymes with the end rhyme

Here’s my attempt:

A Bright Return, by Robert Lee Brewer

We wake this morn and to our surprise

rain is replaced by light in our eyes

that we surmise must be our long lost sun

provoking hard-won smiles and laughs and sighs.