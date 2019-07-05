Flamenca: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the flamenca, also known as the seguidilla gitana or Gypsy seguidilla, a Spanish quintain form.

Flamenca Poems

The flamenca is a Spanish quintain (or 5-line stanza) form with a staccato rhythm meant to replicate the click of heels by flamenco dancers. The flamenca goes by a few other names, including seguidilla gitana (or Gypsy seguidilla), playera, and/or sequiriya.

Here are basic guidelines of the flamenca:

5 lines

lines 1, 2, 4, and 5 have 6 syllables

line 3 has 5 syllables

lines 2 and 5 assonate

Variation: Lines 3 and 4 may be combined to make an 11-syllable line and quatrain (or 4-line) stanza.

Also, here’s a video of a poem titled “Tightrope: A Flamenca Poem” to help get you in the mood.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a flamenca:

two loons, by Robert Lee Brewer

We walked through the darkness

with a bunch of balloons

bound for a party

when along the wide lake

we caught sight of two loons

bathing in the light cast

by the moon’s reflection

as if there were no

better place to stand still

in silent affection.