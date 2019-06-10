Englyn Byr Cwca: Poetic Forms

Poetic forms are an opportunity to play poetic games with structure. Today, we look at the englyn byr cwca, a Welsh tercet form that incorporates both end and internal rhymes.

Englyn Byr Cwca Poems

Like the englyn cyrch, the englyn byr cwca is a Welsh form that uses both end and internal rhymes. But there are quite a few differences beyond this. It has the following guidelines:

poem comprised of tercets (from one tercet to infinity) or 3-line stanzas

first line has 7 syllables, second has 10, and third has 6

lines 1 and 3 end rhyme with each other

line 2 rhymes with a syllable somewhere in the middle of the 3rd line

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an englyn byr cwca:

sun, by Robert Lee Brewer

burn deep into every night

& illuminate every single day

with your rays of pure light