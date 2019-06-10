Englyn Byr Cwca: Poetic Forms

Poetic forms are an opportunity to play poetic games with structure. Today, we look at the englyn byr cwca, a Welsh tercet form that incorporates both end and internal rhymes.

Englyn Byr Cwca Poems

Like the englyn cyrch, the englyn byr cwca is a Welsh form that uses both end and internal rhymes. But there are quite a few differences beyond this. It has the following guidelines:

  • poem comprised of tercets (from one tercet to infinity) or 3-line stanzas
  • first line has 7 syllables, second has 10, and third has 6
  • lines 1 and 3 end rhyme with each other
  • line 2 rhymes with a syllable somewhere in the middle of the 3rd line

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at an englyn byr cwca:

sun, by Robert Lee Brewer

burn deep into every night
& illuminate every single day
with your rays of pure light

