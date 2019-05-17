Droigneach: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the droigneach, an Irish form that uses end rhymes, internal rhymes, and trisyllabic words.
Droigneach Poems
The droigneach is an Irish poetic form with the following guidelines:
- Quatrains (the quatrains can be combined to form longer stanzas)
- Each line can be 9 to 13 syllables long (consistent within the poem)
- Line 1 rhymes with line 3, and line 2 rhymes with line 4.
- Each couplet has an internal rhyme
- The final word of each line has three syllables
- The final syllable sound should rhyme with the first syllable sound
- Ample alliteration is allowed (encouraged even)
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt:
bedtime stories, by Robert Lee Brewer
we will lecture you on this lullaby
about mathematical prodigies
who failed to ever fully satisfy
the detectives solving their mysteries
like overzealous crackdown chaperones
turning misdemeanors to felonies
and spreading rumors on the telephone
while claiming every quote is heresy
The Sailor
Silly sailor should have paid closer attention,
instead he chose to act foolishly.
Wind wailed, sky blackened; should have changed direction.
Ship shook, sails flapped but he was contrary.
Way out at sea, he grasped his position
but he pushed onward as raging storm
slashed air, blinded him out of commission.
Sailor was thrashed against rocks, pronounced D.O.A.
DROIGNEACH
That verse you heard at a reading in Antioch –
an Irish form of tricky rhyme arrangements
with a name pronounced as dray – ee -nock
in the Celtic way of sonic changements
so you can’t fix on typographical features
on the lips as liquid as life fillable –
a trance of transformational creatures
peeking in and out of each written syllable.
THE NATURALIST
I used to think that few could deprecate
the beauties clear to any passerby,
but tragically, many do denigrate
the magic of a single butterfly.
With folks like that I never fraternize,
for ever have I need to specify
that while I am here, my sole enterprise
is to make whole the niche I occupy.