Droigneach: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the droigneach, an Irish form that uses end rhymes, internal rhymes, and trisyllabic words.

Droigneach Poems

The droigneach is an Irish poetic form with the following guidelines:

Quatrains (the quatrains can be combined to form longer stanzas)

Each line can be 9 to 13 syllables long (consistent within the poem)

Line 1 rhymes with line 3, and line 2 rhymes with line 4.

Each couplet has an internal rhyme

The final word of each line has three syllables

The final syllable sound should rhyme with the first syllable sound

Ample alliteration is allowed (encouraged even)

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt:

bedtime stories, by Robert Lee Brewer

we will lecture you on this lullaby

about mathematical prodigies

who failed to ever fully satisfy

the detectives solving their mysteries

like overzealous crackdown chaperones

turning misdemeanors to felonies

and spreading rumors on the telephone

while claiming every quote is heresy