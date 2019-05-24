Double Dactyl: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the double dactyl, a light verse form invented by Anthony Hecht and Paul Pascal.

Double Dactyl Poems

The double dactyl form is a light verse form invented by poets Anthony Hecht and Paul Pascal. It has the following guidelines:

two quatrains

each quatrain has three double-dactyl lines

followed by a shorter dactyl-spondee pair

the two spondees rhyme

the first line is a nonsense phrase

the second line is a proper or place name

one other line (usually the sixth) uses a single double-dactylic word that has never been used before in any double dactyl [not sure how you can prove this, but…]

A couple notes on dactyls and spondees:

one dactyl has a stress followed by two unstressed sounds; so, a double dactyl line does that twice a spondee is two syllables, both stressed

One final note: Some versions of the double dactyl replace the dactyl-spondee pair with a dactyl and stressed sound–so four syllables instead of five.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a double dactyl:

big game, by Robert Lee Brewer

Boopily, woopily–

Ann Arbor, Michigan,

fights for its football team

that never beats State!

Wolverines could use a

veterinarian

to help them win again

in the big ball game!