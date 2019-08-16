Deibide Baise Fri Toin: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the deibide baise fri toin, an Irish quatrain (or 4-line) form.

Deibide Baise Fri Toin Poems

The deibide baise fri toin is a fun Irish poetic form that utilizes simple rhymes with wild swings in line length. Here are the basic guidelines:

The poem and/or stanzas within the poem are quatrains (or 4-line stanzas).

Rhyme scheme for each stanza is a simple aabb pattern.

Lines one and two rhyme on a two-syllable word; lines three and four rhyme on a monosyllabic word.

Line one has three syllables, line two has seven, line three has seven, and line four has one.

Check out my example below if this is confusing.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a deibide baise fri toin:

The Readers, by Robert Lee Brewer

We survive

for a chance to be alive

and if lucky we might be

free

to pursue

all the books we can review

for the love of every sage

page.