Deibide Baise Fri Toin: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the deibide baise fri toin, an Irish quatrain (or 4-line) form.
Deibide Baise Fri Toin Poems
The deibide baise fri toin is a fun Irish poetic form that utilizes simple rhymes with wild swings in line length. Here are the basic guidelines:
- The poem and/or stanzas within the poem are quatrains (or 4-line stanzas).
- Rhyme scheme for each stanza is a simple aabb pattern.
- Lines one and two rhyme on a two-syllable word; lines three and four rhyme on a monosyllabic word.
- Line one has three syllables, line two has seven, line three has seven, and line four has one.
Check out my example below if this is confusing.
Here’s my attempt at a deibide baise fri toin:
The Readers, by Robert Lee Brewer
We survive
for a chance to be alive
and if lucky we might be
free
to pursue
all the books we can review
for the love of every sage
page.
Don’t be green
A mountain
To climb is a youth fountain
It stands with a very white top
Stop
Climb foolish
Your fountain might’ve perish
Stay in the valley so green
Teen