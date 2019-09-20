Dechnad Mor: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the dechnad mor, an Irish quatrain form.

Dechnad Mor Poems

The dechnad mor (not to be confused with the dechnad cummaisc) is an Irish poetic form that employs quatrains (or four-line stanzas). Here are the guidelines:

Four-line stanzas.

Lines one and three have eight syllables and end rhyme with each other.

Lines two and four have six syllabes and end rhyme with each other.

Each end rhyme is a two-syllable end rhyme.

Each line features alliteration between at least two words.

The end of the first line rhymes with the beginning of the second line.

The end of the third line rhymes with the beginning of the fourth line.

So yeah, there are a lot (A LOT) of rules packed into each quatrain!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a dechnad mor:

Burned, by Robert Lee Brewer

Carl fell in love with a klepto,

who burned all his belief.

She did not pilfer his Pepto,

so that’s a right relief!