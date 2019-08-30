Dechnad Cummaisc: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the dechnad cummaisc, an Irish quatrain (or 4-line) form.

Dechnad Cummaisc Poems

The decnad cummaisc is an Irish poetic form that employs quatrains with both end and internal rhymes. Here are the guidelines:

Four-line stanzas.

Eight syllables in the first and third lines.

Four syllables in the second and fourth lines, which both end rhyme.

The final word of line three rhymes with the middle of line four.

The poem can be a single quatrain or run for several. Subject matter is completely open.

Here’s my attempt at a dechnad cummaisc:

the lovers, by Robert Lee Brewer

we dance in the days and again

in the evenings

looking for love that won’t decay

or fake meanings

of emotions felt so intense

in our kisses

that broadcast intentions below

our faux misses

along the soft path of kindness

that is repaid

we sing love & our love belongs

in songs replayed