Cyhydedd Hir: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the cyhydedd hir, a Welsh quatrain form.
Cyhydedd Hir Poems
The cyhydedd hir (not to be confused with the cyhydedd fer) is a Welsh poetic form comprised of quatrains (4-line stanzas). Here are basic guidelines:
- lines one, two, and three have five syllables
- line four has four syllables
- lines one, two, and three rhyme with each other
- line four of the first quatrain rhymes with line four of the second quatrain
Note on stanzas: While this is a quatrain form, consecutive quatrains can be combined (to connect the fourth line rhymes) to make this an octave (8-line stanza) form. I’ve formatted my example below for both variations.
*****
Build an Audience for Your Poetry!
While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.
Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a cyhydedd hir:
Quatrain version:
Pretenders, by Robert Lee Brewer
Pretenders pretend
as the night descends
& pain starts to mend
for a short while
& lovers unite
in the fading light
of their fight or flight
for a shared smile
that sings love & fear
whether far or near
in their fragile ears
when they’re alone
& pain makes them quake
& begin to shake
as they lie awake
on a fake throne.
Octave version:
Pretenders, by Robert Lee Brewer
Pretenders pretend
as the night descends
& pain starts to mend
for a short while
& lovers unite
in the fading light
of their fight or flight
for a shared smile
that sings love & fear
whether far or near
in their fragile ears
when they’re alone
& pain makes them quake
& begin to shake
as they lie awake
on a fake throne.
(As you can see, the main difference is whether to connect the rhyming quatrains or not.)