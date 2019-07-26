Cyhydedd Hir: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the cyhydedd hir, a Welsh quatrain form.

Cyhydedd Hir Poems

The cyhydedd hir (not to be confused with the cyhydedd fer) is a Welsh poetic form comprised of quatrains (4-line stanzas). Here are basic guidelines:

lines one, two, and three have five syllables

line four has four syllables

lines one, two, and three rhyme with each other

line four of the first quatrain rhymes with line four of the second quatrain

Note on stanzas: While this is a quatrain form, consecutive quatrains can be combined (to connect the fourth line rhymes) to make this an octave (8-line stanza) form. I’ve formatted my example below for both variations.

Here’s my attempt at a cyhydedd hir:

Quatrain version:

Pretenders, by Robert Lee Brewer

Pretenders pretend

as the night descends

& pain starts to mend

for a short while

& lovers unite

in the fading light

of their fight or flight

for a shared smile

that sings love & fear

whether far or near

in their fragile ears

when they’re alone

& pain makes them quake

& begin to shake

as they lie awake

on a fake throne.

Octave version:

Pretenders, by Robert Lee Brewer

Pretenders pretend

as the night descends

& pain starts to mend

for a short while

& lovers unite

in the fading light

of their fight or flight

for a shared smile

that sings love & fear

whether far or near

in their fragile ears

when they’re alone

& pain makes them quake

& begin to shake

as they lie awake

on a fake throne.

(As you can see, the main difference is whether to connect the rhyming quatrains or not.)