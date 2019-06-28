Cyhydedd Fer: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the cyhydedd fer, a Welsh couplet form.

Cyhydedd Fer Poems

The cyhydedd fer is a Welsh couplet (or 2-line stanza) form with 8 syllables per line and an aa end rhyme. It’s as simple as that!

Note: As with many couplet forms, this type of poem can be written with the couplets as individual stanzas or packed together into longer (even-numbered) stanzas.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a cyhydedd fer:

the moon, by Robert Lee Brewer

Maybe the moon would like to say

a word in its reflective way

about the sun and how its light

makes lovers swoon in the cold night,

but the moon may have its own fears–

why once a month it disappears–

to send the sun a subtle sign

that at night it takes two to shine.