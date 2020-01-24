Chueh-chu: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the chueh-chu, a Chinese poetic form.
Chueh-chu Poems
The chueh-chu is a Chinese poetic form that Robin Skelton’s The Shapes of Our Singing claims translates to mean “sonnet cut short.” As such, it does act a bit like an eight-line sonnet broken into two quatrains.
Here are three possible rhyme schemes suggested by Skelton:
- aaba/cada
- abcb/dbeb
- aaba/aaca
Note on syllables: For my example below, I tried out a Wu-yen-shih meter mentioned by Skelton in his book. But it’s my understanding that any syllable count could work, though it should probably be consistent. So eight syllables per line is fine, or 10, or nine, or whatever you decide.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a chueh-chu:
Proposal, by Robert Lee Brewer
love birds — hear them sing
love cats — do their thing
for you — i will yearn
for you — i will ring
church bells — hear them swing
spring birds — all take wing
for you — i will say
i do — here’s the ring
FADING LIGHT, by Walter J Wojtanik
In the Autumn of life
I find myself in flux.
Not the man I once was,
I’m running out of luck
The answers come harder,
And cost a few more bucks.
So, as my lights get dim,
You’ll find me more dumbstruck.
DRY CREEK BRIDGE
A chance encounter past the bridge;
while spring was singing to the creek
a sable vixen flowed from earth.
No sound of passage, Slim and sleek,
she stopped and locked me with her eyes,
a language all God’s creatures speak.
I couldn’t translate. Fox is gone.
Years later, she’s the word I seek.
Very good, nice read.
Springs thing
Cold stream, flows over stones.
Leaves bloom, on bone trees.
Last snow, mud slide zone.
Birds fly, to spring feeds.
Springs breath, on the earth.
Bright songs, in the air.
Happy bliss, all in mirth.
Spring blooms, all to care.
MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
The eminent physicist
did not understand the gist
behind the theory, use, and
execution of a fist,
so when one was launched his way
from an assistant he dissed,
he marvelled at the flight path
that hit him where he was kissed.
I liked the first one, but this one is true physics.
White Lace at River
In white lace dress, she stands at river.
Night’s chill touches her; she shivers.
Full butter moon casts a halo.
A feeling of dread lives within her.
New experience, living alone
lingering still, scent of his cologne.
Should she move–house belongs to her.
River has no answer, silent as stone.
A encompassing poem.
A NEW ARGOT
A poem in a knot
sometimes needs a new plot
or maybe a new form
before it goes to pot.
So, here is what I’ve got:
eight lines marking a spot
of Chinese poetry.
This poem’s hot to trot.
I like it.