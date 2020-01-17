Cethramtu Rannaigechta Moire: Poetic Asides

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the cethramtu rannaigechta moire, an Irish poetic form.

Cethramtu Rannaigechta Moire Poems

The cethramtu rannaigechta moire is an Irish poetic form comprised of quatrains (or four-line stanzas).

Here are the simplest guidelines:

Comprised of quatrains (or four-line stanzas).

All the lines have three syllables.

Lines two and four end rhyme.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a cethramtu rannaigechta moire:

Summer, by Robert Lee Brewer

Two slow dogs

chase fast boys

through tall grass

to their toys.

Don’t look back

or ahead

until you

find your bed.

Then fall long

into sleep—

secret dreams

that you keep.

Dogs sleep too

under trees

in the shade—

buzzing bees.