Cethramtu Rannaigechta Moire: Poetic Asides

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the cethramtu rannaigechta moire, an Irish poetic form.
Cethramtu Rannaigechta Moire Poems
The cethramtu rannaigechta moire is an Irish poetic form comprised of quatrains (or four-line stanzas).
Here are the simplest guidelines:
- Comprised of quatrains (or four-line stanzas).
- All the lines have three syllables.
- Lines two and four end rhyme.
*****
Build an Audience for Your Poetry!
While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.
Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a cethramtu rannaigechta moire:
Summer, by Robert Lee Brewer
Two slow dogs
chase fast boys
through tall grass
to their toys.
Don’t look back
or ahead
until you
find your bed.
Then fall long
into sleep—
secret dreams
that you keep.
Dogs sleep too
under trees
in the shade—
buzzing bees.