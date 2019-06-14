Casbairdne: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the casbairdne, an Irish quatrain form.

Casbairdne Poems

The casbairdne is an Irish quatrain (or 4-line stanza) form that is packed full of poetic intrigue. Here are the basic guidelines:

4 lines per stanza

7 syllables per line (with a trisyllabic ending–which may mean a word or phrase)

lines 2 and 4 end rhyme

every couplet within each quatrain features at least 2 internal cross-rhymes

all lines share the same end consonant sounds

final syllable of line 4 alliterates with stressed syllable preceding it

poem (not the stanza) ends with the same syllable (or word) it begins with

Whew! That’s a lot to track in only 28 syllables per stanza.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a casbairdne:

oval teens, by Robert Lee Brewer

we walked alone in the night

fighting for our simple fate

unwilling to take a seat

or to cower as we wait

and we wander through the pain

say we don’t know what we mean

and believe love is divine

to shine light on sight unseen

*****

Note on the form: If there’s any confusion about what to do, please look at my poem (and keep in mind the cross rhymes can change position).

xxbxxxa

axxxxxb

xxxxbxc

xxxxxcb

xexxxxd

dxxxxxe

xxexxxf

xfxxxxe

In the first stanza, I alliterated “wait” with “we”; in the second, “-seen” with “sight.” Also, “-seen” rhymes with the first syllable of the poem “we.” All words share the same ending consonant sounds in stanza 1 (“t”) and stanza 2 (“n”).