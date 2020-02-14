Breccbairdne: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the breccbairdne, an Irish poetic form.
Breccbairdne Poems
The breccbairdne is an Irish quatrain form. Here are the basic guidelines:
- Quatrain (or four-line stanza) form
- Five syllables in the first line; six syllables in the other three lines
- Each line ends with a two-syllable word
- Lines two and four rhyme
- All end words consonate
Quick note: Consonance is the act of repeating consonant sounds; my example below consonates middle and end sounds, but consonance could also focus on the opening consonant sounds.
*****
Build an Audience for Your Poetry!
While your focus as a poet will always be on refining your craft, why not cultivate a following along the way? With the multitude of social networking opportunities available today, it’s never been easier to connect with other poetry enthusiasts. Within minutes, you can set up a blog and share your poems and insights with like-minded readers.
Discover how to expand your readership and apply it to your poetry sharing goals today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a breccbairdne:
tattle, by Robert Lee Brewer
Go, tell your father
that you saw your mother
being quite a bother
to your older brother
down by the river
where there is a sliver
of an uncooked liver
that prompted a shiver
before some shaking
without any faking
of news you were breaking
about their scene making.
(Note on my example: I rhymed a lot more frequently than is required by this form. Remember that you only “need” to rhyme the second and fourth line of each stanza.)