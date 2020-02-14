Breccbairdne: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the breccbairdne, an Irish poetic form.

Breccbairdne Poems

The breccbairdne is an Irish quatrain form. Here are the basic guidelines:

Quatrain (or four-line stanza) form

Five syllables in the first line; six syllables in the other three lines

Each line ends with a two-syllable word

Lines two and four rhyme

All end words consonate

Quick note: Consonance is the act of repeating consonant sounds; my example below consonates middle and end sounds, but consonance could also focus on the opening consonant sounds.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a breccbairdne:

tattle, by Robert Lee Brewer

Go, tell your father

that you saw your mother

being quite a bother

to your older brother

down by the river

where there is a sliver

of an uncooked liver

that prompted a shiver

before some shaking

without any faking

of news you were breaking

about their scene making.

(Note on my example: I rhymed a lot more frequently than is required by this form. Remember that you only “need” to rhyme the second and fourth line of each stanza.)