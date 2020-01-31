Ballade: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the ballade, a 28-line French poetic form.

Ballade Poems

The ballade is a French poetic form that offers everything I love about French forms, namely plenty of rhymes and refrains.

(French poetic forms.)

Here are the basic guidelines:

28 lines

three stanzas of eight lines followed by a quatrain (or four-line stanza) called an envoy (or envoi)

rhyme scheme: ababbcbC/ababbcbC/ababbcbC/bcbC

final line of each stanza is a refrain

each line is usually comprised of eight or 10 syllables (flexible, but consistent within the poem)

Here’s my attempt at a ballade:

the revolutionaries, by Robert Lee Brewer

we live large & in charge of all

we see or saw or whatever

because a rise precedes a fall

as a worse comes from a better

or a storm breaks up good weather

& maybe we seem like we’re clowns

laughing our way to the never

& there’s no one to slow us down

so do what you want but don’t stall

& assume that we’re not clever

because a rise precedes a fall

& best believe we want better

than what we have or whatever

we lost that you claim you have found

our want will swallow us forever

& there’s no one to slow us down

if you want a word you can call

& pretend the line’s not severed

because a rise precedes a fall

& we don’t believe your better

that you’ve been selling forever

expecting us to hang around

we’ve found a way of whatever

& there’s no one to slow us down

so lie your lies & whatever

makes you feel like you’re safe & sound

but we’re coming for our better

& there’s no one to slow us down