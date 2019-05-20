Find all 30 poetry prompts for the 2019 April Poem-A-Day Challenge below. I will link each day back to the original post with a super concise prompt. Just click the link if you need more guidance or ideas on how to come at the prompt.
Happy poeming!
30 Poetry Prompts for the 2019 April PAD Challenge!
Day 1: Morning Poem
Day 2: Worst Cast and/or Best Case Poem
Day 3: Animal Poem
Day 4: Pick a Painter, Make Title of Poem
Day 5: Stolen Poem
Day 6: “After (blank)” Poem
Day 7: Jealous Poem
Day 8: Lucky Number Poem
Day 9: Love and/or Anti-Love Poem
Day 10: Lone Poem
Day 11: Dedication Poem
Day 12: “The Art of (blank)” Poem
Day 13: View Poem
Day 14: Pick a State; Make Title of Poem
Day 15: Prediction Poem
Day 16: Catch and/or Release Poem
Day 17: Reason Poem
Day 18: “Little (blank)” Poem
Day 19: License Poem
Day 20: Dark Poem
Day 21: Sketch Poem
Day 22: Correspondence Poem
Day 23: Free and/or Not Free Poem
Day 24: “The Complete (blank)” Poem
Day 25: Exile Poem
Day 26: Evening Poem
Day 27: Pick a Direction; Make Title of Poem
Day 28: Remix Poem
Day 29: “(blank) Again” Poem
Day 30: Stop and/or Don’t Stop Poem