Find all 30 poetry prompts for the 2019 April Poem-A-Day Challenge below. I will link each day back to the original post with a super concise prompt. Just click the link if you need more guidance or ideas on how to come at the prompt.

Happy poeming!

*****

Poem Your Days Away!

Online poetry prompts are great! But where can you get your poem fix when you unplug? The answer is the Smash Poetry Journal, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This book collects 125 poetry prompts from the Poetic Asides blog, gives poets plenty of room to write poems, and a lot of other great poetic information. Perfectly sized to carry in a backpack or purse, you can jot down ideas for poems as you’re waiting in line for a morning coffee or take it to the park for a breezy afternoon writing session (or on a bus, at a laundromat, or about anywhere else you can imagine–except under water, unless you’re in a submarine or a giant breathable plastic bubble).

Anyway, it’s great for prompting poems, and you should order a copy today. (Maybe order an extra one as a gift for a friend.)

Click to continue.

*****

30 Poetry Prompts for the 2019 April PAD Challenge!

Day 1: Morning Poem

Day 2: Worst Cast and/or Best Case Poem

Day 3: Animal Poem

Day 4: Pick a Painter, Make Title of Poem

Day 5: Stolen Poem

Day 6: “After (blank)” Poem

Day 7: Jealous Poem

Day 8: Lucky Number Poem

Day 9: Love and/or Anti-Love Poem

Day 10: Lone Poem

Day 11: Dedication Poem

Day 12: “The Art of (blank)” Poem

Day 13: View Poem

Day 14: Pick a State; Make Title of Poem

Day 15: Prediction Poem

Day 16: Catch and/or Release Poem

Day 17: Reason Poem

Day 18: “Little (blank)” Poem

Day 19: License Poem

Day 20: Dark Poem

Day 21: Sketch Poem

Day 22: Correspondence Poem

Day 23: Free and/or Not Free Poem

Day 24: “The Complete (blank)” Poem

Day 25: Exile Poem

Day 26: Evening Poem

Day 27: Pick a Direction; Make Title of Poem

Day 28: Remix Poem

Day 29: “(blank) Again” Poem

Day 30: Stop and/or Don’t Stop Poem