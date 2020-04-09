2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write an ekphrastic poem.
For today’s prompt, write an ekphrastic poem. An ekphrastic poem is one that’s inspired by a work of art, whether that’s a painting, photograph, sculpture, or some other creation. I’ve included five ekphrastic prompts below. Look them over and choose one (or more) to prompt your poem today.
Ekphrastic Prompt #1
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.
Here’s my attempt at an Ekphrastic Poem:
“Kin”
Let us wander, near and far,
through the window of our
spaced out minds clasped
in our hands like the sands
of time. We want to push
and shove and touch, to
feel alive and full of life,
but this lonely path we take
cuts us like a rusty knife.
Yet, here we breathe and
watch and wait and hope
that others contemplate
the distance between our
kindred hearts beating
across this shared art.
Ekphrastic Prompt #4
A walk in the woods refreshes the soul.
Ancient guards dressed in autumn splendor
pave the path strewn with summer’s garment
once green, now an amber auburn sienna hue.
Moss, the only green of fall,
points northward off the beaten track,
but this lane leads westward to the low lying sun
dipping down at end of day for rest.
Day 9
9 April 2020
Ekphrastic Prompt #4
PATH THROUGH THE TREES
Janet Kay Gallagher
What a glorious sight
Trunks of all sizes on tall trees
Green moss growing on some
Leaves that have fallen are golden brown
What a glorious sight
A path through the trees
Blue sky barely seen through the limbs
And a giant ball of bright glowing light at the end
What a glorious sight
Our senses are stirred
My heart is filled with joy
At seeing such a glorious sight
I chose a different art work. Hokusai’s The Great Wave. I think everyone has seen a print.
The Great Wave
Hokusai’s wave
A great cartoon claw
Paused
Before it falls upon
The doomed fisher folk
Mount Fuji in the background
Unperturbed
The nation persists although
Individuals may fall,
One could say
I am like a boatman
Though my doom is less certain
But my nation is not Mount Fuji
Proud and perfect in the distance
It is like the wave
Violent and rapacious
With no interest in our fate
A Boat in a Cove (A Tritina inspired by The Cove, Truro by Helen Alton Sawyer)
“I have a house with its own dock and I can take my boat out when I want.” ~ Freddie Ljundberg
It is still and so quiet this morning,
except for the sounds of gulls and water
lapping between the reeds and the rocks here.
This is why I need my private cove here.
Time can come to standstill each morning
and yet the one constant is the water.
Moving and heedless of plans, the water
calls to me; tells me, ‘You and your boat. Here.
That’s the music which wakes me each morning.
On my boat in the early morning, the water and I are here.
###
TURN DOWN THE NOISE
by Paula Riggs
* using prompt #2
I used to
think noises only
surrounded
me ~ but now?
I hear the noise in my head.
Make it stop ~ but how?
The hour
This hour glass that stands on the shelf
Amongst the history in words
With sand as pure from time it’s self
But only lasts one hour to pass
From top to bottom in its glass
The purity of each grain
Through the strain in the middle
Mounds like a ant hill at its depth
Though the pinnacle in time
Stands and waits for another turn