2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write an ekphrastic poem.

For today’s prompt, write an ekphrastic poem. An ekphrastic poem is one that’s inspired by a work of art, whether that’s a painting, photograph, sculpture, or some other creation. I’ve included five ekphrastic prompts below. Look them over and choose one (or more) to prompt your poem today.

Ekphrastic Prompt #1

Ekphrastic Prompt #2

Ekphrastic Prompt #3

Ekphrastic Prompt #4

Ekphrastic Prompt #5

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at an Ekphrastic Poem:

“Kin”

Let us wander, near and far,
through the window of our
spaced out minds clasped

in our hands like the sands
of time. We want to push
and shove and touch, to

feel alive and full of life,
but this lonely path we take
cuts us like a rusty knife.

Yet, here we breathe and
watch and wait and hope
that others contemplate

the distance between our
kindred hearts beating
across this shared art.

6 thoughts on “2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

  1. Avatarmfkistel

    Ekphrastic Prompt #4

    A walk in the woods refreshes the soul.
    Ancient guards dressed in autumn splendor
    pave the path strewn with summer’s garment
    once green, now an amber auburn sienna hue.
    Moss, the only green of fall,
    points northward off the beaten track,
    but this lane leads westward to the low lying sun
    dipping down at end of day for rest.

  2. AvatarJanet Kay Gallagher

    Day 9
    9 April 2020
    Ekphrastic Prompt #4
    PATH THROUGH THE TREES
    Janet Kay Gallagher

    What a glorious sight
    Trunks of all sizes on tall trees
    Green moss growing on some
    Leaves that have fallen are golden brown

    What a glorious sight
    A path through the trees
    Blue sky barely seen through the limbs
    And a giant ball of bright glowing light at the end

    What a glorious sight
    Our senses are stirred
    My heart is filled with joy
    At seeing such a glorious sight

  3. AvatarLeAnneM

    I chose a different art work. Hokusai’s The Great Wave. I think everyone has seen a print.

    The Great Wave

    Hokusai’s wave
    A great cartoon claw
    Paused
    Before it falls upon
    The doomed fisher folk

    Mount Fuji in the background
    Unperturbed
    The nation persists although
    Individuals may fall,
    One could say

    I am like a boatman
    Though my doom is less certain
    But my nation is not Mount Fuji
    Proud and perfect in the distance

    It is like the wave
    Violent and rapacious
    With no interest in our fate

  4. AvatarRJ Clarken

    A Boat in a Cove (A Tritina inspired by The Cove, Truro by Helen Alton Sawyer)

    “I have a house with its own dock and I can take my boat out when I want.” ~ Freddie Ljundberg

    It is still and so quiet this morning,
    except for the sounds of gulls and water
    lapping between the reeds and the rocks here.
    This is why I need my private cove here.
    Time can come to standstill each morning
    and yet the one constant is the water.
    Moving and heedless of plans, the water
    calls to me; tells me, ‘You and your boat. Here.
    That’s the music which wakes me each morning.
    On my boat in the early morning, the water and I are here.

    ###

  6. Avatarkhoward

    The hour

    This hour glass that stands on the shelf
    Amongst the history in words
    With sand as pure from time it’s self
    But only lasts one hour to pass
    From top to bottom in its glass
    The purity of each grain
    Through the strain in the middle
    Mounds like a ant hill at its depth
    Though the pinnacle in time
    Stands and waits for another turn

COMMENT

