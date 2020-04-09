2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write an ekphrastic poem.

For today’s prompt, write an ekphrastic poem. An ekphrastic poem is one that’s inspired by a work of art, whether that’s a painting, photograph, sculpture, or some other creation. I’ve included five ekphrastic prompts below. Look them over and choose one (or more) to prompt your poem today.

Ekphrastic Prompt #1

Ekphrastic Prompt #2

Ekphrastic Prompt #3

Ekphrastic Prompt #4

Ekphrastic Prompt #5

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at an Ekphrastic Poem:

“Kin”

Let us wander, near and far,

through the window of our

spaced out minds clasped

in our hands like the sands

of time. We want to push

and shove and touch, to

feel alive and full of life,

but this lonely path we take

cuts us like a rusty knife.

Yet, here we breathe and

watch and wait and hope

that others contemplate

the distance between our

kindred hearts beating

across this shared art.