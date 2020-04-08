2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 8

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a future poem.

For today’s prompt, write a future poem. The future is a never ending well of worry for some. Others harbor a great deal of optimism. Still others see a mixture of awesome flying cars and terrifying robot overlords. Regardless of your outlook, I hope there’s a poem in your very near future.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Future Poem:

“Optimist”

And it’s true I expect the worse

of the world and those around me,

though I don’t wear it like a curse.

But it’s true, I expect the worse,

because I find myself well-versed

in whatever is worse will be–

so it’s true I expect the worse

of the world and those around me.