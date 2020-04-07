2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a lucky and/or unlucky poem.

We’re a week into the challenge now, and we get to celebrate with our first “Two-for-Tuesday” prompt! You can pick your favorite prompt, do both separately, or combine them into one poem. Your choice.

For today’s prompt:

Write a lucky poem and/or… Write an unlucky poem.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Lucky and/or Unlucky Poem:

“Basketball”

He says it’s bad luck

when he misses, but

all him when he scores.

Maybe he’s correct,

but I still expect

to beat him at H-O-R-S-E.