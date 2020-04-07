2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a lucky and/or unlucky poem.
We’re a week into the challenge now, and we get to celebrate with our first “Two-for-Tuesday” prompt! You can pick your favorite prompt, do both separately, or combine them into one poem. Your choice.
For today’s prompt:
- Write a lucky poem and/or…
- Write an unlucky poem.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.
Here’s my attempt at a Lucky and/or Unlucky Poem:
“Basketball”
He says it’s bad luck
when he misses, but
all him when he scores.
Maybe he’s correct,
but I still expect
to beat him at H-O-R-S-E.
Today is 40 years to the day my father died. This poem is dedicated to his memory:
How unlucky to know of you
but to not know you
To only hear of you
from those you knew you well
How lucky to listen to praise
of your razor-sharp mind
your lofty intellect
to feel pride in your success
How unlucky to not be able
to sit at your feet
and learn the lessons
a father teaches his children
And yet, how lucky to be born to you
and grow to love you more
each year, even when
you’ve been gone so long
Four leaf
I found a four leaf clover
Standing with shiny three leafs
Do you want to play
I’m lucky all day
Back to the picnic
I win every race
Caught every ball
Ate a pie faster then all
All the ribbons I win
A plethora of fun
Then the itching came
I was played by those,
Three shiny leafs
Poison ivy
finding miss fortune
by Patrick J. Walsh
they ran along together
lucky and her sister
through the longest days
any of us had ever seen
watching them pass by
we all would wave
smiling at lucky
as if she were alone
in those sunny days
we just looked away
when miss fortune
ran by our door
but we have learned
in this time of sorrow
to note every detail
of every hour passing