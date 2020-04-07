2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

By: |

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a lucky and/or unlucky poem.

We’re a week into the challenge now, and we get to celebrate with our first “Two-for-Tuesday” prompt! You can pick your favorite prompt, do both separately, or combine them into one poem. Your choice.

For today’s prompt:

  1. Write a lucky poem and/or…
  2. Write an unlucky poem.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Lucky and/or Unlucky Poem:

“Basketball”

He says it’s bad luck
when he misses, but
all him when he scores.

Maybe he’s correct,
but I still expect
to beat him at H-O-R-S-E.

3 thoughts on “2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

  1. AvatarUma

    Today is 40 years to the day my father died. This poem is dedicated to his memory:

    How unlucky to know of you
    but to not know you
    To only hear of you
    from those you knew you well

    How lucky to listen to praise
    of your razor-sharp mind
    your lofty intellect
    to feel pride in your success

    How unlucky to not be able
    to sit at your feet
    and learn the lessons
    a father teaches his children

    And yet, how lucky to be born to you
    and grow to love you more
    each year, even when
    you’ve been gone so long

  2. Avatarkhoward

    Four leaf

    I found a four leaf clover
    Standing with shiny three leafs
    Do you want to play
    I’m lucky all day
    Back to the picnic
    I win every race
    Caught every ball
    Ate a pie faster then all
    All the ribbons I win
    A plethora of fun
    Then the itching came
    I was played by those,
    Three shiny leafs
    Poison ivy

  3. AvatarPat Walsh

    finding miss fortune
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    they ran along together
    lucky and her sister
    through the longest days
    any of us had ever seen

    watching them pass by
    we all would wave
    smiling at lucky
    as if she were alone

    in those sunny days
    we just looked away
    when miss fortune
    ran by our door

    but we have learned
    in this time of sorrow
    to note every detail
    of every hour passing

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.