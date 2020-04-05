2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 5

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a moment poem.

For today’s prompt, write a moment poem. The moment could be this very moment in time. Or pick a moment from your past and dive into it. It could be a huge moment or event in your life (or the life of another). Or you could share a small, private moment–like a walk at night or solitary adventure.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Moment Poem:

“From One Dream to the Next”

He woke as the light

was just starting to glow

against the window’s blinds,

and he thought he should go,

but she stirred and moved close

without even a peep,

so back on his pillow

he gave way to more sleep.