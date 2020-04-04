2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a wish poem.

For today’s prompt, write a wish poem. The poem could be about making a wish or granting a wish. It could focus on the fallout from a wish granted or denied. Or think up a wishful scene to share in your poem.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Wish Poem:

“The Well”

Sometimes I wish I could erase an entire day

or year. Somehow I think I could do everything

better if I just had a magic reset button I could

carry around. And here we are miles apart

thinking the same thoughts in different ways.

How could I possibly wish away all the things

that went right to justify removing the should-

have-beens that constantly tug at the heart?