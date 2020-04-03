2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a follow blank poem.
I always like to say that poets who show for the first three days have the best chance of completing the entire challenge. Here we are. And since you’re bound to complete this challenge, you’ll need a really cool tool for finding your poem (or the poems of poets you grow to love this month). Enter Anders Bylund’s super cool poem finding tool. Thanks, Anders!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Follow (blank),” replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Follow the Leader,” “Follow Me on Twitter,” “Follow Your Heart,” and/or “Follow the Light.” So many things to follow or not.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.
Here’s my attempt at a Follow Blank Poem:
“Follow the Followers”
In the beginning, it was so easy
to know where to go, because I was told
what to do and when. Sit here, raise your hand
to speak, and say “here” when your name is called.
We’d play Follow the Leader and Simon
Says–all hoping to fit in better than
anyone and win. But then, the world starts
to change one small decision at a time
until I’m the one with kids looking up
for directions. Simon says stand on one
leg. Simon says touch your head. Simon says wash
your hands. Simon says stay away from your
neighbors. Sound your barbaric yawp! I don’t
know the rules anymore and feel like I’m
following a light only I can see:
Should I follow the others or my gut?
float above body
snatch breadcrumbs of hope from sky
follow myself home
Follow the Melody, or if You Can, Sing Harmony. But Just Sing.
“I have been singing randomly, obsessively, obnoxiously for as long as I can remember.” ~Taylor Swift
Let’s sing a song without a care
Let’s sing as loud as we might dare.
I hope you’ll follow this refrain
and sing along. Do not abstain.
Let’s sing a song.
From balcony or porch, let’s share
an aria or simple air.
Go find your stage. There’s much to gain.
Let’s sing a song.
We’ll have a vocal love affair
’cause we can sing most anywhere.
A tune has power. This is plain.
It acts as balm for moods and pain.
Since life, right now, seems so unfair,
let’s sing a song.
###
FOLLOW THE GUIDELINES
(A PSA – Poetic Service Announcement)
G. Smith
====3====
Follow the guidelines, follow the rules;
Use common sense, don’t act the fool.
Use soap and warm water, when you wash your hands.
Stay in your house, whenever you can.
Some say, “Don’t panic;” but don’t join the resistance;
I know we need hugs, but please keep your distance.
Is it essential? Do I need a mask?
If you can’t figure it out, don’t worry, just ask.
At least this is happening while we have nice weather;
Remember, my friends, we’re in this together.
Follow the Instructions
Follow the instructions –
after each tactile contact
wash your hands profusely
and with soap.
Then, I follow my own instruction and
apply hand cream with generosity.
With so much use of cream,
I hope the supplies won’t deplete
because my skin just isn’t complete
when it doesn’t beyond-all-retreat
soak in it.
🙂
Follow your heart
and you shall never go wrong
my father’s words bore fruit as
the tree trunk thickened, arm
branches widened – until time
tumbled, winds whispered, then
roared and – though I tried and
tried again to follow my heart –
the child born as acorn so long
ago – vanished, leafless, blank
gone.
Follow on Twitter
follow, like, retweet
his twitter days
just a haze
of
follow, like, retweet
Follow her recipe
I do, step by step,
I follow her instructions…
still my souffles sink
Follow the scent
There I was lost in these woods
My sense of direction took a hike
And brambles are biting me good
This stroll, I should have biked
Now the insects that suck are buzzing
This stroll has become a quest home
Which way to go, my mind is fuzzing
A scent of goodness start to roam
My nose has picked the direction
I track to that, it gives me the tell
Here I stand overlooking my mansion
There on my windowsill the cookie smell
Thanks to Anders Bylund for granting my wish for a way to search these wonderful poems.
“Follow Me To Never Never Land”
Follow the rule: Stay six feet apart.
Follow the rule: A limit of two.
Follow me to the land of I don’t care.
Follow me and I’ll take you there
Just beyond that rainbow where
there are no rules.
You follow me, and I’ll follow you.
Follow me to Never Never Land
I’ll follow you and you hold my hand.
Follow the Followers Following
#Followme your hashtag reads,
#followforupdates please.
#Followforfollow back you say,
let’s #followthefollow train!
#Followers #following every day
hoping #followbackinstantly paves the way
for #follower leaders to somehow say
#followmeto and win the day!
We #followforlikes every #followparty
shouting please #followmefollowyou!
And we #followalways the cheering crowds
shouting #followus, we’ll join in too!
When did #followmeplease become #followme pleas?
We’ve lost sight of whomever was leading.
Surely the desperate choose #followsforspam
hoping somehow to sell their own endings.
How about #followyourheart to wherever it leads
and #followtofollow your happiest feed
and #followyourdreams to whatever YOU need
to #followyourowndesign.
“Follow that Car!”
My world
Peaceful enough
Threatened
By a crazy lunatic
Jumping in my space
Shouting orders
Throwing chaotic energy
In my face.
Don’t think!
Can I even see to drive?
Do I blindly follow these demands?
Or politely tell this stranger
To go find a different vehicle?
“Follow, follow”
Follow what you know
to the point of no return.
Follow the light—that light,
that drift of courage, wafting
snowfall on the tip of your
tongue thoughts of what all
your silly fears have let you
become. Follow the rain—
follow the raindrop,
the triathlete tear that travels
down pane after pane until
it rests weary at your feet,
soaked toes, between toes,
bidding and begging you to grow.
Follow your dreams
to the pinnacle of failing,
your laughter to the utmost
of tears, your heart to its final
beating—and at that terminus
follow your wine to water,
your water to rain, your final
droplet, pane after pane,
to rest at the feet,
some stranger, no nearer
defeat than when you first
learned that lesson: to follow.