2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a follow blank poem.

I always like to say that poets who show for the first three days have the best chance of completing the entire challenge. Here we are. And since you’re bound to complete this challenge, you’ll need a really cool tool for finding your poem (or the poems of poets you grow to love this month). Enter Anders Bylund’s super cool poem finding tool. Thanks, Anders!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Follow (blank),” replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Follow the Leader,” “Follow Me on Twitter,” “Follow Your Heart,” and/or “Follow the Light.” So many things to follow or not.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Here’s my attempt at a Follow Blank Poem:

“Follow the Followers”

In the beginning, it was so easy

to know where to go, because I was told

what to do and when. Sit here, raise your hand

to speak, and say “here” when your name is called.

We’d play Follow the Leader and Simon

Says–all hoping to fit in better than

anyone and win. But then, the world starts

to change one small decision at a time

until I’m the one with kids looking up

for directions. Simon says stand on one

leg. Simon says touch your head. Simon says wash

your hands. Simon says stay away from your

neighbors. Sound your barbaric yawp! I don’t

know the rules anymore and feel like I’m

following a light only I can see:

Should I follow the others or my gut?