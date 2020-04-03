2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a follow blank poem.

I always like to say that poets who show for the first three days have the best chance of completing the entire challenge. Here we are. And since you’re bound to complete this challenge, you’ll need a really cool tool for finding your poem (or the poems of poets you grow to love this month). Enter Anders Bylund’s super cool poem finding tool. Thanks, Anders!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Follow (blank),” replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Follow the Leader,” “Follow Me on Twitter,” “Follow Your Heart,” and/or “Follow the Light.” So many things to follow or not.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Follow Blank Poem:

“Follow the Followers”

In the beginning, it was so easy
to know where to go, because I was told
what to do and when. Sit here, raise your hand
to speak, and say “here” when your name is called.

We’d play Follow the Leader and Simon
Says–all hoping to fit in better than
anyone and win. But then, the world starts
to change one small decision at a time

until I’m the one with kids looking up
for directions. Simon says stand on one
leg. Simon says touch your head. Simon says wash
your hands. Simon says stay away from your

neighbors. Sound your barbaric yawp! I don’t
know the rules anymore and feel like I’m
following a light only I can see:
Should I follow the others or my gut?

  2. AvatarRJ Clarken

    Follow the Melody, or if You Can, Sing Harmony. But Just Sing.

    “I have been singing randomly, obsessively, obnoxiously for as long as I can remember.” ~Taylor Swift

    Let’s sing a song without a care
    Let’s sing as loud as we might dare.
    I hope you’ll follow this refrain
    and sing along. Do not abstain.
    Let’s sing a song.

    From balcony or porch, let’s share
    an aria or simple air.
    Go find your stage. There’s much to gain.
    Let’s sing a song.

    We’ll have a vocal love affair
    ’cause we can sing most anywhere.
    A tune has power. This is plain.
    It acts as balm for moods and pain.
    Since life, right now, seems so unfair,
    let’s sing a song.

    ###

  3. Avatartunesmiff

    FOLLOW THE GUIDELINES
    (A PSA – Poetic Service Announcement)
    G. Smith
    ====3====
    Follow the guidelines, follow the rules;
    Use common sense, don’t act the fool.

    Use soap and warm water, when you wash your hands.
    Stay in your house, whenever you can.

    Some say, “Don’t panic;” but don’t join the resistance;
    I know we need hugs, but please keep your distance.

    Is it essential? Do I need a mask?
    If you can’t figure it out, don’t worry, just ask.

    At least this is happening while we have nice weather;
    Remember, my friends, we’re in this together.

  4. AvatarMariya Koleva

    Follow the Instructions

    Follow the instructions –
    after each tactile contact
    wash your hands profusely
    and with soap.

    Then, I follow my own instruction and
    apply hand cream with generosity.

    With so much use of cream,
    I hope the supplies won’t deplete
    because my skin just isn’t complete
    when it doesn’t beyond-all-retreat
    soak in it.
    🙂

  5. AvatarPearl Ketover Prilik

    Follow your heart

    and you shall never go wrong
    my father’s words bore fruit as
    the tree trunk thickened, arm
    branches widened – until time
    tumbled, winds whispered, then
    roared and – though I tried and
    tried again to follow my heart –
    the child born as acorn so long
    ago – vanished, leafless, blank
    gone.

  8. Avatarkhoward

    Follow the scent

    There I was lost in these woods
    My sense of direction took a hike
    And brambles are biting me good
    This stroll, I should have biked

    Now the insects that suck are buzzing
    This stroll has become a quest home
    Which way to go, my mind is fuzzing
    A scent of goodness start to roam

    My nose has picked the direction
    I track to that, it gives me the tell
    Here I stand overlooking my mansion
    There on my windowsill the cookie smell

  9. AvatarEmpress of All

    Thanks to Anders Bylund for granting my wish for a way to search these wonderful poems.

    “Follow Me To Never Never Land”
    Follow the rule: Stay six feet apart.
    Follow the rule: A limit of two.

    Follow me to the land of I don’t care.
    Follow me and I’ll take you there
    Just beyond that rainbow where
    there are no rules.
    You follow me, and I’ll follow you.

    Follow me to Never Never Land
    I’ll follow you and you hold my hand.

  10. AvatarLegitHDNelson

    Follow the Followers Following

    #Followme your hashtag reads,
    #followforupdates please.
    #Followforfollow back you say,
    let’s #followthefollow train!

    #Followers #following every day
    hoping #followbackinstantly paves the way
    for #follower leaders to somehow say
    #followmeto and win the day!

    We #followforlikes every #followparty
    shouting please #followmefollowyou!
    And we #followalways the cheering crowds
    shouting #followus, we’ll join in too!

    When did #followmeplease become #followme pleas?
    We’ve lost sight of whomever was leading.
    Surely the desperate choose #followsforspam
    hoping somehow to sell their own endings.

    How about #followyourheart to wherever it leads
    and #followtofollow your happiest feed
    and #followyourdreams to whatever YOU need
    to #followyourowndesign.

  11. Avatarkdnwrites

    “Follow that Car!”

    My world
    Peaceful enough
    Threatened
    By a crazy lunatic
    Jumping in my space
    Shouting orders
    Throwing chaotic energy
    In my face.
    Don’t think!
    Can I even see to drive?
    Do I blindly follow these demands?
    Or politely tell this stranger
    To go find a different vehicle?

  12. AvatarKhara House

    “Follow, follow”

    Follow what you know
    to the point of no return.
    Follow the light—that light,
    that drift of courage, wafting
    snowfall on the tip of your
    tongue thoughts of what all
    your silly fears have let you
    become. Follow the rain—

    follow the raindrop,
    the triathlete tear that travels
    down pane after pane until
    it rests weary at your feet,
    soaked toes, between toes,
    bidding and begging you to grow.

    Follow your dreams
    to the pinnacle of failing,
    your laughter to the utmost
    of tears, your heart to its final
    beating—and at that terminus

    follow your wine to water,
    your water to rain, your final
    droplet, pane after pane,
    to rest at the feet,
    some stranger, no nearer
    defeat than when you first
    learned that lesson: to follow.

