2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a “Total Blank” poem.

We’re almost there. Let’s do this.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Total (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Total Madness,” “Total Victory,” “Totally Awesome,” and/or “Total Cereal.”

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Total Blank Poem:

“Total Distraction”

I’ve hit the wall

staring out windows

and losing track of time.

I’m distracted

and swerving one way

before darting the other

or another.

Ready to tackle

my next project or maybe

watch YouTube.